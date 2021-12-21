On increasing the age of marriage for women, the PM’s coup at Akhilesh Yadav’s feast





“Until five years ago, there was goonda-raj in Uttar Pradesh. Women suffered the most from it,” Prime Minister Modi said. Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented his government’s contributions to the well-being of women and championed his government’s grand plan to raise the age of marriage for women and put it on an equal footing with that of women. men. The plan met with opposition from social workers and political parties. Speaking at a government function in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, attended by more than two Lakh women, Prime Minister Modi said: “The central government has taken an important step. women’s marriage was 18. But girls also want more time to study. That is why we are trying to raise the age of marriage to 21. “ Then, without naming any party, he added: “If anyone has a problem with that, they (women) see it too.” Two MPs from the Samajwadi party, along with leaders of Congress, PMC and several others, said they would oppose the bill in parliament. Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, however, distanced himself from the issue, saying the SP is a “progressive paty”. In the face of resistance, sources have indicated that the government may change its position. The government is not opposed to parliamentary scrutiny of the bill, sources said. The select committee can review the provisions of the bill, a senior minister said. Prayagraj – considered the gateway to eastern Uttar Pradesh – is one of the areas where Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi party and Bahujan Samaj party had a strong electoral base. The Congress, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has also been active in the region with its campaign focused on women. “What did I say to the women of the UP? To use their power, now even Prime Minister Modi has bent one knee,” Gandhi Vadra said after the Prime Minister’s speech today. “Why hasn’t he announced this in the past five years? Why now, before the election? Women woke up with our slogan ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’,” she added. , referring to today’s event, where the prime minister initiated the transfer of Rs 1,000 crore to self-help groups under central programs that are expected to benefit around 16 lakh women. During what was her 10th day in Uttar Pradesh last month before the elections, Prime Minister Modi said that from improving law and order to education and finance, empowering women is a priority for the government. “Until five years ago, there were mafia-raj and goondaraj in Uttar Pradesh. The biggest victims were women. But you couldn’t say anything. put the criminals in their place, ”he said. “The women understood that they no longer wanted to be confined to their homes, that they did not want to be as they were before. Therefore, they know not to bring back previous state governments that did nothing for them. Today, women know which party is working to their advantage, “he added.

