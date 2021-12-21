Is Donald Trump an anti-Semite?





When hundreds of hours of Nixon’s White House recordings became public two decades ago, the full extent of Nixon’s prejudices, including his contempt for Jews, became evident. Jews are everywhere in government, he told his chief of staff HR Haldeman at an Oval Office meeting in 1971. Moreover, most Jews are disloyal. Nixon heeded some of his helpful advisers including Henry Kissinger and William Safire, but, he said, generally speaking, you can’t trust bastards.

I thought about those tapes a few nights ago while listening to Unholy, a weekly podcast hosted by Yonit Levi, Channel 12 News presenter in Israel, and longtime Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland. Their guest was Barak Ravid, a veteran Israeli journalist who has just published a book in Hebrew, Trumps Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East. Ravid gave Levi and Freedland an audio treat: excerpts from an interview with Donald Trump for the book. One rant was particularly telling: People in this country who are Jews no longer like Israel, Trump told Ravid in Mar-a-Lago last April. I tell you, evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews of this country. Israel used to have absolute power over Congress and today I think it’s the exact opposite, and I think Obama and Bidend did. And yet in elections they still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people, which tells you that the Jewish people and I have been saying this for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States don’t like Israel or care about Israel. ‘Israel … When you look at the New York Times, the New York Times hates Israel, hates them, and it’s the Jews who run the New York Times, I mean the Sulzberger family.

In Israel, this soliloquy hardly caused a sensation. What made the headlines and directed the evening news programs there earlier this month was Trump’s admission to Ravid that he fell out with Benjamin Netanyahu. For years, Netanyahu has relied on his close relationship with Trump as proof of his stature and influence in the United States. His own. Netanyahu argued that he was the only politician who could have persuaded Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the Golan Heights as territory; abandon Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran; and put the Palestinians aside, focusing instead on the Abrahamic Accords, which helped Israel normalize its relations with the UAE and Bahrain. But Netanyahu made a terrible mistake, Trump told Ravid, in congratulating Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 election. It was unforgivably disloyal. Fuck him, Trump said, of Netanyahu.

It’s no surprise that Trump is ready to trash foreign leaders on the harshest of terms. What seems to have shocked some American readers is that he so routinely peddled traditional tropes about Jewish power, conspiracy, and disloyalty. Doesn’t he have a Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner? A converted daughter and Jewish grandchildren? Didn’t he have Jewish lieutenants in business and government, not to mention the close relationship with Sheldon Adelson and others?

Ravid told me that he did not come out of his interview, or his overall analysis of Trump, believing the former president to be an anti-Semite: I think his mindset is similar to the state of mind. spirit of many people here in Israel. He pointed out that Trump’s comments about American Jews, Evangelical Christians and the Times could just as easily have come from Netanyahu himself.

Ravid is not an aberration. Yossi Klein Halevi, senior fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem, told me, “In judging a president’s relationship with the Jews, I take a pragmatic Israeli point of view. What matters is not a few thoughtless or even hateful comments, but the president’s policies. Some of the more pro-Israel presidents Truman, Nixon have made anti-Semitic comments. FDR is still loved by many Jews, even though it has been a disaster for European Jewry. Trump’s paradox is that he was a blessing for Israel and a curse for American Jewry. His administration negotiated the Abrahamic Accords, Israel’s first true normalization agreement with Arab countries. And it existentially threatened the liberal order that allowed American Jews to prosper like no other diaspora. It is the Jewish heritage that wins out.

Yonit Levi, of Channel 12 and Unholy, pointed out that the Israelis’ default position is to love the US president. This was as true for Bill Clinton, who tried to forge a two-state accord, as it was for Trump, who shared Netanyahu’s contempt for Palestinian aspirations. The exception was Barack Obama, who fell out of favor with the Israelis in part because he did not visit Israel on his first trip to the Middle East, in part because of the deal with Iran, in partly because of his insistence on pushing for progress with the Palestinians and partly, Ravid said, because of his race. Netanyahu’s smear campaign against Obama, Ravid said, has been successful to some extent because of its racist undertones. There are Israelis who still call him Barack Hussein Obama, and not because of his middle name, he told me. We have a problem with racism in Israel, just like in America.

Some voices from the Israeli left, a declining tribe, have told me that they recognize distinct and disturbing notes of anti-Semitism in Trump’s remarks to Ravid. Avishai Margalit, a philosopher and one of the early initiators of Peace Now, began our conversation with an old joke. I agree with Isaiah Berlin’s definition of an anti-Semite as someone who hates Jews beyond necessity, he said. Trump, says Margalit, nuance: I think we can admit that having negative stereotypes about other groups is, like it or not, a pretty normal vice. But when stereotypes become an obsession, and they’re repeated over and over again by someone, that’s another thing. And this is the case with Trump. His interview with Ravid shows him expressing a recurring theme of Jews as traitors, Jews betraying Israel, Jews as traitors by voting Democrats, and now saying fuck Bibi because he thinks Bibi betrayed him by praising him. Biden for his victory. It’s really one of his obsessions.

Philosopher Moshe Halbertal, a professor at both the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and NYU Law School, agreed. It’s anti-Semitic, he told me. You can tell Congress supports Israel. But, when you attribute that support, for whatever reason, ideological or political, to an issue of control, it’s a totally anti-Semitic trope. Basically what you’re saying is this bunch of accomplished politicians are in the hands of the Jews. And it’s anti-Semitic.

Strengths His gestures of contempt towards Latinos and Black Americans are so numerous that they have tended to overshadow his other prejudices. But he did not fail to pour his occasional attentions on the Jews. During the 2016 campaign, Trump ran an ad attacking a global power structure showing images of three Jews: financier George Soros, then Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen, and investment banker Lloyd Blankfein. One of Trump’s tweets targeting Hillary Clinton (the most corrupt candidate ever!) Unfurled images of the six-pointed Star of David and stacks of currency. Trump fought off criticism; her social media director said the star was that of a sheriff badge.

