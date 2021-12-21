The public hoots Trump for admitting to receiving a vaccine booster





It’s hard when you give people sound medical advice and in return they treat you like an outcast, but don’t cry too hard for Donald Trump.

When the former president told a Dallas audience that he had received a booster of the Covid-19 vaccine, anti-vaccines in the crowd booed. Trump was in Texas for the final stop on a four-city “History Tour” with Bill O’Reilly when the former Conservative Fox News host said, “The President and I are vaxxed,” then turned to Trump and asked, “Do you have the recall? “

“Yes,” Trump replied.

“I did that too,” O’Reilly said. But as they spoke, members of the audience began to boo. O’Reilly shared clips of him discussing the vaccine with Trump on his Twitter account Monday morning.

“Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t,” Trump replied, trying to suppress the crowd. “It’s okay, it’s a very small group over there. “

Trump then claimed credit for the vaccine. “We did something historic. We have saved tens of millions of lives around the world – us, together, all of us… we made a vaccine, ”he said, later adding:“ Take credit for it, which we did. is historic. Don’t let them take it away from us, don’t take it away from ourselves. You play straight into their hands when you [doubt the vaccine]. “

But, of course, Trump was quick to include a caveat that he opposes vaccination warrants. “If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t be forced to take it,” he said. “No warrants.”

While Trump is personally pro-vaccine, he has also done just about everything he can to undermine public health officials who have begged the public to heed the best available evidence to deal with Covid. Anthony Fauci, the non-partisan chief medical adviser, was a frequent target of his anger as Trump helped politicize the national response to Covid.

Trump’s anti-science rhetoric at the start of the pandemic, when he often dismissed the opinions of medical experts in favor of his own conclusions, may be one of the reasons nearly half of Republicans, down from just 14 % of Democrats, said they believed or weren’t sure about at least four pieces of disinformation about Covid-19, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll. While four in ten Republicans were still unvaccinated as of November, nine in ten Democrats received at least one dose. In fact, the foundation found that partisanship is the strongest self-identifying predictor of being unvaccinated.

Although Trump enjoys singing his own praises, according to a House committee report, Trump intentionally slowed down the U.S. response to the pandemic for political gain. The report revealed that his administration had withheld a recommendation from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that church worshipers should wear a mask, fearing a backlash from its more staunch religious supporters. The committee also said the Trump administration tried to pressure CDC career scientists to destroy evidence from White House staff trying to change CDC guidelines to Americans. “The continued political interference in the response to the pandemic has contributed to one of the worst leadership failures in American history,” the House report concluded.

