TRS burns Modi’s effigy over paddy problem – the New Indian Express

Through Express news service HYDERABAD: EVEN as dozens of ruling TRS activists beat death drums (chaavu dappu) through Telangana hoping for the end of the anti-farmer government Narendra Modi for not having obtained Kharif rice from the state, a team of ministers in Delhi awaits the appointment of the Prime Minister as well as that of the Minister of ‘Food Union and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal make a representation on the issue. Following an appeal by the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Pink Party leaders and workers staged protests in several villages. They organized rallies, beating death drums and even burned Modi’s effigies. During a protest in Gajwel, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said the state’s farmers would not prosper unless Narendra Modi resigns. Alleging that the BJP-led central government did nothing for Telangana, he wondered: why doesn’t the Food Corporation of India buy parboiled rice from Telangana? At another protest in Kandukur in Rangareddy Mandal, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said the central government was vindictive to farmers in Telangana. BJP and TRS workers jostle during a demonstration in Karimnagar The protests, however, were not peaceful in many areas. In Jammikutna in Karimnagar district for example, BJP activists thwarted TRS workers by waving slogans like KCR down, down. With supporters of both parties pushing forward, a slight tension prevailed in the region for some time. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy demanded that the FCI purchase the entire stock of rice produced in the state. The state government has so far purchased a total of 60 tonnes of lakh rice from 6,592 centers. The FCI should increase the target for purchasing Kharif rice for Telangana, he said. Stating that the paddy harvest would continue until January 15, he said: We have tried to secure an appointment with Union Minister Piyush Goyal. We will wait in Delhi, until the Union Minister gives us the appointment. Other TRS leaders camping in Delhi are Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, E Dayakar Rao, G Jagadish Reddy and Vemula Prasanth Reddy, MPs K Keshava Rao, Nama Nageswara Rao and G Ranjith Reddy. BJP vice president DK Aruna questioned the double standards of Telangana police. When BJP activists staged protests, police took them into pre-trial detention. But when the ruling TRS staged protests on Monday, officials argued to be on the good books of TRS leaders, even as party workers set the prime minister’s image on fire, he said. she asserted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/telangana/2021/dec/21/drums-of-death-trs-burns-modi-effigy-over-paddy-issue-2397912.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos