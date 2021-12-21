President Joko Widodo receives Genius Umar Satyalancana Wira Karya Honorary Award





Extracts from the decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, number 123 / TK / 2021, concerning the attribution of the honorary Satyalencana Wira Karya prize to the mayor of Pariaman, Genius Umar june |

December 21, 2021 Kominfo Kota Pariaman — The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, awarded the Mayor of Pariaman, Genius Umar, the Satyalancana Wira Karya Maritime Award Award in 2021. Satyalancana Wira Karya is a sign of honor given by the government of the Republic of Indonesia, to its citizens who have given their great devotion to the country and nation of Indonesia, so that it can be an example for others. After carrying out a series of evaluations by both virtual and direct exposure and field surveys, the team, made up of the KKP (Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries), the Ministry of the Interior (Ministry of of the Interior) and of the State Secretariat (Ministry of State Secretariat), concluded and appointed the Mayor of Pariaman for the period 2018-2018.2023, as one of the recipients of the Satyalancana Wira Karya Honorary Award in 2021. “The honorary sign of Satyalencana Wira Karya for the marine sector in 2021, which we have received, is a matter of pride for me personally and for the government of the city of Pariaman. This is in line with our goal of developing coastal areas in how marine management in Pariaman town can improve the economy of the community, without damaging existing ecosystems, ”said Genius Umar after receiving an extract from the decision of the Indonesian President, Monday (20/12). He said this award could not be separated from the support of all parties and relevant stakeholders, both OPD in local government, tourism activists, environmental activists, maritime observers and residents of the town of Pariaman themselves, who have worked hand in hand to integrate the maritime sector with tourism and the economy of the community. “What caught the attention of the evaluation team was the work program aimed at improving the existing human resources (HR) in the city of Pariaman, through the Saga only (One Family One Degree), where we pay the tuition fees of the poor on professional campuses, where once they graduate they can work to improve the family economy and eradicate poverty, ”he explained. The Mayor of Pariaman, Genius Umar received the Satyalencana Wira Karya Honorary Award, based on an extract from the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, number 123 / TK // 2021, regarding the awarding of the Satyalencana Honorary Award Wira Karya, as of December 7, 2021. In the extract from the presidential decree, it is stated that “Genius Umar with the post of mayor of Pariaman, West Sumatra province, since 2018-present, has contributed to improving the quality of human resources in the marine sector and the fishing through the Saga only (A family, a bachelor’s degree) in the field of sea and fishing, as well as the successful optimization of urban coastal areas through the sustainable development program of marine ecotourism and Town by the water, in order to improve the community’s economy and public awareness of the environment. (J) Pariaman City MC

