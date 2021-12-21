Turkish lira dips from historic low after Erdogan bailout announcement

The Turkish Lira has retreated at breakneck speed from record lows, experiencing wild swings after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed a plan to back the battered currency and protect local deposits from market movements.

The pound hit a daily high of 11.0935 to the dollar early in Tuesday’s session, gaining up to 20% against the greenback, but then reduced some of those gains to trade at 12 , 77 around 2 p.m. in Istanbul. It marks a dramatic improvement from a record low of over 18 on the greenback hit Monday ahead of the president’s announcement.

Despite the wild swings, the lira is still down over 40% against the dollar since the start of the year.

In a speech on Monday evening, Erdogan described measures to guarantee savings in lira, saying the government would step in and compensate for losses in deposits in pounds if their value against hard currencies exceeded interest rates set by lira. the banks.

This is an unconventional approach chosen by a president with unconventional economic convictions: Erdogan has long denounced interest rates, calling them “the mother of all evils” and insisting that the rate hike causes inflation, rather than cooling it down.

Its long-standing refusal to hike rates and its apparent control over central bank monetary policy played a big part in the lira’s historic fall from around 3 per dollar in 2016 to 18 for a dollar this week. Inflation in Turkey currently stands at 21%.