Politics
Turkish lira dips from historic low after Erdogan bailout announcement
A bureau de change holds Turkish lira and US dollar banknotes at a bureau de change in Ankara, Turkey on December 16, 2021.
Cagla Gurdogan | Reuters
The Turkish Lira has retreated at breakneck speed from record lows, experiencing wild swings after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed a plan to back the battered currency and protect local deposits from market movements.
The pound hit a daily high of 11.0935 to the dollar early in Tuesday’s session, gaining up to 20% against the greenback, but then reduced some of those gains to trade at 12 , 77 around 2 p.m. in Istanbul. It marks a dramatic improvement from a record low of over 18 on the greenback hit Monday ahead of the president’s announcement.
Despite the wild swings, the lira is still down over 40% against the dollar since the start of the year.
In a speech on Monday evening, Erdogan described measures to guarantee savings in lira, saying the government would step in and compensate for losses in deposits in pounds if their value against hard currencies exceeded interest rates set by lira. the banks.
This is an unconventional approach chosen by a president with unconventional economic convictions: Erdogan has long denounced interest rates, calling them “the mother of all evils” and insisting that the rate hike causes inflation, rather than cooling it down.
Its long-standing refusal to hike rates and its apparent control over central bank monetary policy played a big part in the lira’s historic fall from around 3 per dollar in 2016 to 18 for a dollar this week. Inflation in Turkey currently stands at 21%.
The details?
Concrete details of the president’s plan are yet to be seen and analysts are skeptical.
“The recent move is clearly very important, but it should also be noted that the lira only recovered the losses it suffered in the past two weeks and that the depreciation since the start of the year is still very much. important, “Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note on Tuesday. .
Ultimately, the measures do not appear to solve the fundamental problems that led to high inflation and the currency depreciating in the first place.
And deposit holders with access to loans at rates similar to the national interest rate “[have] the incentive to borrow to buy real assets or currencies, given current and expected inflation rates, “Goldman analysts said, rather than holding more lire as the government wants.” We believe therefore this measure is unlikely to structurally stabilize inflation or the exchange rate, “they added.
“Untreated” root causes
Piotr Matys, analyst at InTouch Capital, which provides market information to institutions, also pointed out that the root causes of the currency crisis in Turkey were not being addressed.
Measures announced by Erdogan “did not resolve the underlying issues underlying the bullish bias of the USDTRY [dollar to lira]”Matys told CNBC.” Interest rates are too low with inflation well above 20% and are expected to accelerate further in the coming months after the pound falls. “
The Turkish government is “clearly determined to stay the course set by President Erdogan who insists that Turkey must change its economic model by drastically lowering interest rates to reduce its dependence on foreign capital,” Mayts said. He added that a key question is “whether Turkish households have sufficient confidence in the administration to be compensated for potential losses if they turn their dollar savings into liras.”
In addition, financial compensation for potential losses from the Treasury or the Turkish central bank is likely to be very costly. “This is a negative credit development because it puts additional currency risk on the public sector’s balance sheet,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote.
“As long as the administration continues to implement ergonomics,” Mayts said, “a lasting reversal of the USDTRY is unlikely.”
