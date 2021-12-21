Boris Johnson pigs out with his Brexit contradictions





Editorial from Le Monde. Approved by referendum for more than five years, signed two years ago, in force for less than a year, Brexit is clearly not a path strewn with roses. And Boris Johnson’s celebratory speech, December 30, 2020, the start of a wonderful relationship between the UK and [ses] friends and partners of the European Union squeaks seriously today, after a year of strife over Northern Ireland, migrants and the fishery. In this context, the resignation, on Saturday December 18, of David Frost, fierce anti-European, intransigent negotiator of Brexit, then minister responsible for implementing it, appears as the sanction of a failure: that of the strategy of the confrontation with the European Union ( EU). By threatening to unilaterally suspend the trade agreement signed with the EU to protest against customs controls between Great Britain and Northern Ireland formally accepted by Mr Johnson, David Frost thought he could bend the Twenty-Seven. But the latter, linked by the need to prevent any breach in the borders of the single market, have not surrendered. At the same time, the Prime Minister found himself increasingly weakened by a series of setbacks. To the revelation of the party scandal organized Downing Street in full containment in 2020, was added the rebellion of a hundred Conservative MPs against his plan for a health pass, followed by the resounding loss of a Tory stronghold in a by-election. Read also Article book our subscriptions The resignation of David Frost, Minister for Brexit, a new blow for Boris Johnson Faced with a violent comeback of the Covid, Boris Johnson is no longer able to maintain a hard line against the EU. A compromise is in sight on Northern Ireland, and London has abandoned its refusal of the role of the Court of Justice of the Union in the settlement of disputes over Brexit. But Mr Frost’s resignation also highlights the fundamental political misunderstanding on which Brexit rests. The minister justifies his departure by his fear of not seeing the UK’s tax haven, free from EU social and environmental rules, promised by Mr Johnson. However, the overwhelming majority enjoyed by the latter Westminster is based on its success, in the 2019 elections, in underprivileged constituencies in the north of England where readers of pro-Brexit popular circles expect precisely the opposite: massive state aid and its protection. Read also Embarrassing new photo for Boris Johnson, drinking wine at festive 2020 containment reunion Very degraded relations The Covid-19 and its procession of state interventions, Mr. Johnson’s decision to increase taxes to a level not seen since 1950 alienates him the ultraliberals for whom Brexit was to transform the country into Singapore, a regulated zone at the gates of the EU. However, this interventionist policy, if it corresponds to the expectations of the popular electorate, also responds to the need to support the economy slowed down in the long term by Brexit itself. It is therefore as if Brexit had opened up a long-term conflict, not only between the United Kingdom and its neighbors, but even within the country. A hiatus that Mr Johnson’s antics mask less and less. However, no one, among the populations on both sides of the Channel, was interested in the extension of these very degraded relations. The immediate priority is to do everything, in the strict defense of the unity of the Twenty-Seven and of peace in Ireland, to bring London to stop exploiting the conflict with the EU and to try to rebuild essential relations of trust. Read also Article book our subscriptions In the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson weakened by a electoral setback The world

