Politics
Decision to increase the age of marriage for women causing pain to some: Prime Minister Modi’s jibe at Samajwadi feast
Mocking the Samajwadi party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government’s decision to raise the age of marriage for women has caused pain for some.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in UP’s Prayagraj. (Photo: Twitter / @ BJP4India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Samajwadi party on Tuesday and said the government’s decision to raise women’s marriage to 21 had caused pain for some. PM Modi was addressing a rally in Uttar Pradeshs Prayagraj, attended by more than two Lakh women.
Going after his rivals, Prime Minister Modi said women were happy with the government’s decision to increase the age of marriage, but it caused pain for some.
“We are trying to raise the age of marriage for women to 21 so that they have time to study and progress. The country is making this decision for its daughters. Everyone sees who is having problems with this. .. it caused pain to some, ”he said.
The prime minister’s remark comes after some members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) recently made negative comments on the issue.
Prime Minister Modi also looked at the regime of the Samajwadi party, which was in power from 2012 to 2017.
“Five years ago, the Mafia ruled the roads of Uttar Pradesh. The worst victims were our sisters and our daughters,” Prime Minister Modi said.
“It was difficult for them to move on the roads and to go to schools and colleges. But Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath put these hooligans in their rightful place,” he said.
PM Modi transfers 1,000 crore rupees to SHGs
Ahead of the UP Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred 1000 crore rupees to the bank accounts of various self-help groups, as the BJP seeks to woo female voters in the state. Almost 16 Lakh women will benefit from the program.
Prime Minister Modi also transferred Rs 20 lakh crore to over 1 lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala program, which provides assistance to the girl.
