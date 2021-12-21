Imran Khan associates decision to join war on terror with greed for ‘dollars’





Response to OIC Summit Reflects Improved Image of Pakistan in the World

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan did not mince words on Tuesday to denounce the country’s decision to join the so-called war on terror in Afghanistan 20 years ago, saying the decision was not taken in the public interest but for lack of “dollars”.

Addressing Foreign Ministry (OF) officers after the successful holding of the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) last Sunday, the prime minister said that he was close to decision-makers when it was time to decide whether Pakistan should join the “war on terror”.

“And so, I am well aware of the considerations which motivated the decision. Unfortunately, the Pakistani people were not taken into consideration, ”he added.

“On the contrary, the considerations were the same as in the 1980s, when we participated in the Afghan jihad,” he said, referring to the Soviet-Afghan war.

Calling the war a “self-inflicted” wound on Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran went on to say that Pakistan could not blame anyone else for this result. [of the decision]. “

“We ourselves are responsible … as we leave [others] use us, sacrificed our country’s reputation for aid and made a foreign policy that goes against the public interest [and was devised] for money.”

Khan, however, praised and appreciated the Foreign Office (FO) for hosting the OIC session on Afghanistan last week in an admirable manner, and said the response at the summit showed that the image of the Pakistan had improved in the world.

Noting that the FO had organized a summit of such magnitude after a long time, the Prime Minister congratulated it and said that it was the result of teamwork with a significant contribution from the bodies responsible for the law enforcement.

Envoys from 57 Islamic nations as well as observer delegations attended last week’s summit.

“Attendance at the summit and appreciation of Pakistan’s position [at the moot] reflects that the country’s image has improved, ”the Prime Minister said, adding that“ we have achieved the goal of hosting the conference ”.

Prime Minister Imran said that the position of Muslim countries on the Afghan situation has now become a “universal” position.

“Look at the statements of the Europeans, they are on our side and the UN also has a clear position. “

Khan also credited his government with “improving Pakistan’s image”.

“We faced the biggest financial crisis in Pakistani history. I don’t think any other government had such large budget and current deficits and then there was also the corona[virus pandemic],” he said.

“Yet if you compare Pakistan’s position today [globally] where it was three years ago, if you do a survey, you will see that the country’s image has improved ”.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said: “It is a great atrocity on a human level that a man-made crisis is being created” in this war-torn country.

“Even when we know that the thaw of the accounts of Afghanistan and [infusing] liquidity [into the country’s banking system] will prevent the crisis.

The Prime Minister said it was important to resolve the situation in Afghanistan not only because it was Pakistan’s neighbor, but “above all [because] the country was facing a humanitarian crisis ”.

“We’ve been saying it since day one, since August 15th [when theTaliban seized Kabul], that if you don’t like the Taliban government, the lives of 40 million people are on the verge of destruction, ”he said.

The Prime Minister added that Pakistan would continue to provide assistance to Afghanistan in these difficult times.

“Time,” he said, “is ticking and we must deliver aid to Afghanistan quickly.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2021/12/21/imran-khan-links-decision-to-join-war-on-terror-with-greed-for-dollars/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos