The reason Boris Johnson couldn’t agree to new Covid restrictions

The reason why Boris Johnson could not act yesterday – instead, urging caution and promising that he would not hesitate if necessary – was because the vast majority of his Cabinet would not support the Covid restrictions without what they consider to be missing data.

They are awaiting an analysis of the severity of the Omicron and whether it is true (as has been suggested in South Africa) that it causes less severe disease than Delta.

Even if it turns out to be the case, there is still a possibility (possibly even) that the speed at which it is spreading will lead to a call for further restrictions.

But many cabinet ministers – the vast majority according to one source – have argued that this last piece of the puzzle is essential if they are to make decisions that could seriously harm the economy.

Yesterday and Saturday at the Cabinet table, Im said voice after voice has argued this case, including Grant Shapps in transport, Nadhim Zahawi in education, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and others such as Jacob Rees. Mogg, Alister Jack, Stephen Barclay and – perhaps most critically – Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

A source tells me it’s not that the Chancellor won’t back new measures – it’s that he wants them to be evidence-based.

Listen to the latest episode of ITV News’ Coronavirus: What You Need To Know podcast:

Others clearly disagree – including Chris Whitty – the chief medical officer who opened the Cabinet session yesterday. I said in a briefing to MPs last week, Whitty argued that Plan B measures (the current rules on wearing a mask, vaccine certificates and working from home) would not reduce the peak of this Omicron wave and would only have a marginal impact on the doubling rate.

But Johnson’s problem is that not only dozens of his MPs disagree with more restrictions (at a time when Downing Street parties revelations weakened its authority considerably) but most Cabinet members remain cautious of anything that looks like a lockdown.

Those who want to go further faster are fewer in number – but include influential voices including two other members of the so-called “quad Covid” – Michael Gove and Sajid Javid.

They may be more in favor of a position that a scientist presented to me last night. Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, said “hope for the best (about this gravity data) but brace for the worst. He said the hesitations and delays would only make the problem worse. crisis and that many scientists were dismayed that Johnson had not at least issued guidelines to tell people in England to limit their contact is the position taken by Scotland.

The orientation, of course, would not require a recall from Parliament and therefore would be easier for Johnson who fears the alternative. If he wants to impose restrictions after Christmas, he will likely win his vote in Parliament with Labor backing – but face a large and destabilizing rebellion from his side.

Government hopes recall jab program will help curb the spread of Omicron Credit: Pennsylvania

I asked a cabinet minister if Omicron’s data was still bad and yet some colleagues still don’t want to support the restrictions. Their only option then is to make a Lord Frost, he said, of the Brexit minister who resigned from the government. But he argued – that no one around the table yet would.

However, another source felt that health experts put politicians in an impossible position. They’re just looking at health data, so there’s no cost to action – when we have to think about the economy, they argued. Some have expressed anger that scientists have not sanctioned double vaccinations in adolescents more quickly. They did not support us enough, they said.

For all the resistance to action in Cabinet yesterday, there is also an underlying acceptance. As a cabinet minister told me – we hope the data is good, but we also know that it is very likely (although not sure) that it will force us to need formal restrictions after Christmas. At this point, what about Cabinet resistance?

People can do a Lord Frost and quit, one minister said, but I doubt anyone will.