Age of marriage raised to allow girls to continue their studies: Narendra Modi





Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday his government decided to raise the marriage age for girls to 21 because the girls wanted to continue their education. But everyone knows who the people are opposing the decision and trying to stop the girls from continuing their education, he said at a rally of around 2.75 lakhs of women in the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. He said that before the BJP came to power in the state, there were “mafia raj” and “goonda raj” in the state. “The women paid the price and could not move around freely. Yogi Adityanath suppressed such elements and today women can move freely and safely. UP now has safety and security and immense possibilities. It can no longer be pushed back, ”he said. Hyderabad News click here for more information on Hyderabad The prime minister, who transferred money to self-help groups, Sakhi banks and Kanya Sumangala Yojana beneficiaries and also laid the foundation stone for 202 take-out ration factories, said the programs were designed to empower women. “I was talking to sakhi banks, SHG groups and Kanya Sumangala Yojana beneficiaries earlier and saw great confidence in them. What is in front of everyone does not need to be proven. The change in their lives is visible and the nation can see it, ”he said. The prime minister said that the Bank Sakhi program has increased employment opportunities for women and allowed banks to access the door. He informed that transactions worth Rs 75,000 crore were taking place through the sakhi bank. Speaking of take-out ration plants, he said this would ensure food for women and also benefit farmers since food grains would be bought from them for the plants. The flow of development and empowerment of women will not stop now, and this has been demonstrated by UP, ”he added. The prime minister added that self-help groups had turned women into “atmanirbhar”. He said his government has taken several measures to benefit women. “We have abolished the practice of triple talaq for Muslim sisters. We have established over 700 fast-track rape courts and we have also removed the ban on women working in the mining sector, ”he added. The prime minister said that Prayagraj was a symbol of women’s power because Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati were present here. Earlier, the Prime Minister interacted with representatives of various groups and heard their issues and gathered feedback on the change in their lives. Women parliamentarians from UP’s BJP were also present on the occasion. Now you can get handpicked stories fromTelangana todaytoTelegrameveryday. Click on the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana todayFacebook pageandTwitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telanganatoday.com/raised-marriage-age-to-enable-girls-to-study-further-narendra-modi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos