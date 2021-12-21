Prime Minister Imran blames PTI’s poor performance in KP LG polls on “poor selection of candidates” – Pakistan





A day after ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was upset for several seats in the first phase of local elections held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that his party “had committed crimes. errors “by blaming a lackluster poll on the” poor selection of candidates “.

To make sure that mistakes do not happen again, the prime minister said he would “personally oversee” the party’s strategy for the second phase of elections due next month.

“The PTI made mistakes in [the] first phase of the KP LG elections and paid the price, “he tweeted.” Poor selection of candidates has been a major cause.

“From now on, I will personally oversee the electoral strategy of the LG of the PTI in [the] second phase of KP LG elections and LG elections across Pakistan. ”

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry urged PTI leaders and workers to put aside their differences and unite under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran.

“If the PTI is weakened at that time, the country will fall into the hands of the wolves,” Chaudhry tweeted.

On the other hand, PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif called the PTI’s poor performance “an expression of people’s anger over grueling inflation, soaring prices and collapse of governance ”.

“The people of KP rejected the PTI […] It is the beginning of the end of an experiment which has cost the nation dearly, ”he added.

The remarks of Prime Minister Imran and Chaudhry follow a dismal performance by the PTI in the KP polls which saw it cede ground to the opposition, and in particular to the rival party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F ).

The JUI-F managed to win the most mayor / president seats in the 39 KP tehsil elections held on Sunday.

According to the provisional results of 39 of the 63 tehsils declared by the Pakistan Election Commission on Monday, the JUI-F not only won 15 mayor / president seats, but also fought a fierce battle in many other tehsils where its candidates have competed. presented as candidates. -at the top.

In the provincial capital, the JUI-F stunned the PTI and has a definitive lead in the contest for the mayor of the city of Peshawar. JUI-F candidate Haji Zubair Ali obtained 62,388 votes against 50,659 votes obtained by PTI Rizwan Bangash.

Of the six remaining seats as president of the tehsil of Peshawar, the JUI-F managed to win four while the PTI could obtain a seat of president of the tehsil of the provincial capital.

It is for the first time that the JUI-F has imposed itself in the provincial capital, far from its traditional base of power in the south of the KP. Interestingly, JUI-F also claimed victory in Charsadda, beating the National Awami Party (ANP) at home. In addition, the JUI-F emerged powerful in Mardan, where its candidate lost the seat of mayor to the ANP by a margin of 6,000 votes.

In Mardan, the JUI-F won three seats and the ANP won two of tehsil’s five seats.

In Nowshera, the PTI and the ANP each won a seat as president of tehsil, while the outcome of the third tehsil was expected. PTI candidate Ishaq Khattak, son of Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, won the seat by obtaining more than 49,000 votes against candidate JUI-F who obtained more than 40,000 votes.

In Swabi, JUI-F, PML-N and ANP and PTI each won a seat as president of tehsil.

Of Kohat’s three tehsil, the JUI-F candidate and an independent each won a chair’s seat, while the results of the third tehsil were expected.

In Bannu, JUI-F emerged victorious in one of the six tehsils, while the results of the remaining five tehsils were awaited.

In addition, both Tank tehsils were won by the JUI-F.

However, in Dera Ismail Khan, the hometown of JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, provisional results from four of the six tehsils showed that the PTI, Jamaat-i-Islami, PPP and an independent each obtained a chair of tehsil.

In Buner district, the ruling PTI showed strength by winning four of the six presidential seats. The result of one tehsil was still expected, while another went to the ANP.

In Haripur, the PML-N won two seats, while the third seat went to an independent.

While the results of the remaining tehsils have not been announced, JUI-F is reportedly leading in six tehsils, PTI in four, three independents, ANP in two and PPP in one tehsil.

Reasons for unexpected performance

It is too early to pinpoint the exact reasons for the sudden rise in JUI-F at this time. However, political observers believe that many factors including the geopolitical changes plaguing the region, the failures of the ruling PTI and Rehmans over three years of efforts to mobilize his electoral base led to this result.

Analysts and the inner circle of JUI-F believe that Rehmans’ sustained campaign against the prime minister was one of the factors that led the people to vote in favor of JUI-F.

There are several factors that could be attributed to the better performance of the JUI-F, but people have fully expressed their lack of confidence in the PTI due to its poor governance, inflation and service delivery, said the Professor Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi, who teaches relations at the University of Peshawar.

In the first phase, elections for local bodies were held on Sunday in 17 districts of the province, while local polls in the other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place on January 16, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1665018

