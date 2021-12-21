5 things to know about Erdogans’ plan to support the Turkish lira | Financial market news





The Turkish president unveiled an emergency plan on Monday evening to protect people holding lira deposits against sudden fluctuations in currency values.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled a contingency plan to curb the unprecedented depreciation of the pound and protect investors against sharp fluctuations in the currency. A measure ensures that the yields on lira-denominated deposits will not be lower than bank interest rates, with the aim of ending the current spot demand for foreign exchange. 1. How does the new tool work? The Treasury will compensate for losses suffered by holders of lira deposits if the declines in the pound against hard currencies exceed bank interest rates. For example, if banks pay 15% for one-year lira deposits but the currency depreciates 20% against the dollar during the same period, the Treasury, i.e. taxpayers, would pay the differential to deposit holders. The instrument will apply to persons holding lira deposit accounts with maturities between three and 12 months. The minimum interest rate will be the central bank benchmark rate and no withholding tax will be applied. 2. How will this help the reading to be appreciated? If people who hold hard currency deposits decide to switch to the lira, it can help the Turkish currency cut losses that fuel inflation and erode Erdogan’s support even among his most loyal voters. More than half of all deposits in the Turkish banking system are in hard currency, according to data from the banking supervisory body. Yet, since the average maturity of all accounts is only a few weeks, they are unlikely to be converted en masse into new lira deposits. 3. What does this mean for inflation and public finances? Potentially, the Treasury is assuming a currency risk of 3.3 trillion lira ($ 265 billion) now deposited in retail bank accounts. If the pound depreciated beyond deposit rates, it would put a strain on the budget. If the central bank prints money to make up the difference, inflation would skyrocket. 4. Does this plan address the crux of the matter? While the worst may be over to read it for now, with some confidence restored among retail depositors, until interest rates provide a credible anchor against inflation, Reading it will tend to be volatile and under downward pressure, said Todd Schubert, head of bonds-income research at Bank of Singapore Ltd. Much will also depend on depositors’ belief that the policy can actually be implemented, according to Brendan McKenna, currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. Right now, Turkish institutions don’t have a ton of credibility, so it can be difficult to engage lira depositors, McKenna said. 5. What could make it fall apart? If the new instrument fails, then the Treasury will have to find the money to compensate the lira deposit holders for their losses. The central bank, in turn, is likely to print money, further undermining the pound, according to Wolfango Piccoli, co-chairman of consulting firm Teneo. And if the new tool succeeds in stabilizing the pound, the real exchange rate will rise, undermining the supposed competitiveness of a weaker currency which is essential for boosting Turkish exports, a pillar of the government’s new economic model, he said. he declares. (Updates with the Treasury statement in the first question.)

