From Beijing with love | Xi jinping
Last month, as I followed the long-awaited Chinese Communist Party’s Centennial Conference and the elevation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the rank of prophet, I began to listen to the memoirs of famous Chinese artist, Ai Weiweis, A thousand years of joys and sorrows, hoping for a reality check, painful as it may be.
I say painful because as I am passionately consumed with politics and the arts, I generally cannot stand the eccentricities of politicians and artists. Indeed, watching Ai and British Indian artist Anish Kapoor give each other free passes and massage their egos in a recent TV appearance was, well, excruciating.
Regardless, watching the tribulations of Xistriumphs and Ais unfold in a split-screen image of China’s past and present, I thought of the Beijing paradox or how mass political repression produces undeniable economic security and prosperity.
On the one hand, there is Xi, an introverted and powerful autocrat party apparatchik. He defines modern China and rewrites the history of its communism as a series of successes. He magically reconciles the irreconcilable eras of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, and enshrines his own legacy as the embodiment of the greatness of the country. Under Xis’ leadership, China is claiming its own manifest destiny of socialist democracy, extending its dominance throughout Asia, and even the world.
To this end, Xi reshapes the Chinese identity, as he dwells on the Chinese imperial past and cites Confucian wisdom about the importance of a country’s history to its survival, even though the Communist Party has destroy everything that came before it in order to build a new China. He rewrites history as a success story in line with party ideology in order to disseminate it to the public as a collective memory.
To consolidate his power, Xi secured the removal of term limits on his post in 2018, making himself de facto president for life, and arguably the most powerful person in the world.
On the other side is Ai Weiwei, a poor homeless artist, free-thinking social activist and international celebrity. In his book on Grief and Struggle, he paints a tragic picture of China, recounting his and his father’s bitter experiences under the Communist regime. He weaves his personal story into national history, exposing the betrayal and disappointment that lurks beneath life in modern China, as he has lived it and as he sees it.
As Ai recounts, Mao admired his father’s intellect and poetry like many others, including the Chilean Nobel laureate, Pablo Neruda, but when the famous Ai Qing refused to use his poetry in the service of the propaganda of the left, he was severely punished for his contempt. .
In painful detail, Ai recounts how her late father, along with hundreds of thousands of liberal intellectuals referred to as right-wing bourgeois, were sent to re-education camps and sentenced to years of forced labor in northwestern Switzerland. China. Growing up in an underground cabin, Ai describes how her father had to, literally, shovel feces in the communal latrine for days.
In a sarcastic but revealing remark, Ai explains why everything but newspapers were used in the toilet as wipes because every page contained something about Mao.
The advent of Deng Xiaoping in the 1970s may have ended Maos’ infamous Cultural Revolution, thereby restoring the reputation of the Ais family, but his government’s crackdown in 1989 against the peaceful protest in Tiananmen Square. showed Ai the true regressive and repressive nature of the Communist regime.
The description of his desperation as he watched from his home in distant New York as armed soldiers put down fiery youths brought back memories of my own angst living in New York around the same time as I watched. Israeli forces crack down on young people during the first Palestinian war. Intifada against the occupation.
Despite our huge cultural differences, I found myself identifying with Ai’s sense of alienation. temporary for me, in search of a vocation, a mission and a meaning in life. I have probably passed him several times on the street corners of the East Village in New York.
Almost two decades after returning to China in 1993, where he became a well-known social activist provocateur, Ai was detained for 81 days without trial and was questioned, among other things, about his views on the anonymous calls for protests by the Chinese Jasmine Revolution. inspired by the Tunisian revolution! And then again, I couldn’t help but laugh at some of his anecdotes, which I experienced during a similar interrogation about my views and travels on one of my last returns to Jerusalem.
I was also in China when the uprising broke out in Tunisia in December 2010 but could not detect any echo locally. Nothing displeased the Chinese and their like-minded Middle Eastern regimes more than popular uprisings.
But if the Chinese rulers were able to produce wealth through repression, the repressive Arab regimes which imitated it, only produced more misery, as I explained at length in my book, The Invisible Arabs: The promise and perils of the Arab revolutions ten years ago. .
Shortly after being allowed to leave China in 2015, Ai traveled to the shores of the Mediterranean to personally witness the perils of war and the plight of millions of refugees driven from their homes and homelands. His quest to understand human suffering also took him to Palestinian, Syrian and other refugee camps across the region, after which he produced some of his most dramatic works. Ai seems to embrace his father’s belief that anyone can write poetry, but that an artist like a poet should be intimate, honest, and true to his human experience, which by definition knows no national boundaries.
I’ll spare you my criticism of Ais’ vast art work, though I still scratch my head over her expensive installation of 100 million porcelain sunflower seeds at the Tate Modern gallery in London, which took 1,600 Chinese artisans over two and a half years to produce. But again, regardless of what I can think of the profile of the Ais 1985 folded wire hanger by French artist Marcel Duchamp, it was a pleasure to personally see how any given edition grossed some $ 100,000 in of a charity auction for Palestinian education a few years ago. .
My only fear is that despite the goodwill, better exposure and the best intentions, democracy and freedom will continue to decline in China, the Middle East and the rest of the world.
In such a world, we all need as many seeds of hope as we can muster.
