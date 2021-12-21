Artist “Pfeffel” Satires Boris Johnson with Parody NFTs, Sending 52% of Profits to Charity – TechCrunch

As crazy as the NFT market has become, there have been more and more things to do with NFTs other than the images of pimps, monkeys and punks – although they have become extremely valuable.

We have seen the auction of apartments like NFT, for example.

And now, charities were starting to profit from the frenzy, fundraising seamlessly, while engaging new audiences.

Even Binance launched NFT for good, an open platform founded by the Binance Charity Foundation, allowing people to convert their art and creativity into an auction targeting social and humanitarian issues.

Part of the reason for its take-off is that the NFTs gamify the fundraising process.

At the same time, Crypto art enters the realism of Dadaism and Satire. Remember the Ethereum token called FUCK, which raised $ 30,000 in the first half hour of an ICO in July 2017? Now we have the richest worlds online as NFT, (literally a line drawn in red ink) currently priced at 260.774 Ether or $ 1.04 million.

The worlds of NFT art and satire now collide in a new project, which has just been uploaded to the NFT OpenSea platform, dubbed Non-fungible Tories – The Boris Drop.

This is a set of 8-bit parody portraits of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, where 52% of the product (corresponding to the infamous The majority figure for the Brexit vote) will go to a UK charity to help the homeless.

In the NFT series, the artist – who introduces himself as Pfeffel, a punk artist (their identity has been verified by TechCrunch as the founder of the UK-based tech) – satirizes some of the most famous quotes by Johnson.

In their homage to a clown, an idiot, a culture war bet and a Churchill bookstore, Pfeffel created a series of NFTs based on quotes from Johnson such as Smile watermelon, Letter box and when he hidden in a fridge instead of answering a journalist’s questions.

NFTs also satirize Johnson’s latest controversy – throwing a party at No.10, with cheese and wine, while the United Kingdom was in full pandemic containment. The 8-bit images of a 2-bit politician will all be first editions.

Pfeffel is committed to ensuring that the charity Christmas crisis, which helps homeless people on the streets of the UK during the holiday season, will benefit from the NTF auction.

Granted, there is plenty of Johnson material for any NFT artist to poke fun at.

Johnson has increasingly gained a reputation as a ‘worry-free, conscience-less’ politician, sadly inventing the lines that screw things up and leave bodies piling up when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also slashed the UK’s aid budget, presided over Europe’s highest COVID death rate and the G7’s deepest economic recession.

Pfeffel told TechCrunch: One way to scold the devil is to laugh at him. My art makes fun of Johnson. We hope that these NFTs will somehow help alleviate the suffering of those on the streets who have been left behind by a government that seems happy to party while the bodies pile up.

The auction will go live on Tuesday at noon and end on New Years Eve at noon.

You can follow auction updates on twitter here.