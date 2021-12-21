Politics
Artist “Pfeffel” Satires Boris Johnson with Parody NFTs, Sending 52% of Profits to Charity – TechCrunch
As crazy as the NFT market has become, there have been more and more things to do with NFTs other than the images of pimps, monkeys and punks – although they have become extremely valuable.
We have seen the auction of apartments like NFT, for example.
And now, charities were starting to profit from the frenzy, fundraising seamlessly, while engaging new audiences.
Even Binance launched NFT for good, an open platform founded by the Binance Charity Foundation, allowing people to convert their art and creativity into an auction targeting social and humanitarian issues.
Part of the reason for its take-off is that the NFTs gamify the fundraising process.
At the same time, Crypto art enters the realism of Dadaism and Satire. Remember the Ethereum token called FUCK, which raised $ 30,000 in the first half hour of an ICO in July 2017? Now we have the richest worlds online as NFT, (literally a line drawn in red ink) currently priced at 260.774 Ether or $ 1.04 million.
The worlds of NFT art and satire now collide in a new project, which has just been uploaded to the NFT OpenSea platform, dubbed Non-fungible Tories – The Boris Drop.
This is a set of 8-bit parody portraits of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, where 52% of the product (corresponding to the infamous The majority figure for the Brexit vote) will go to a UK charity to help the homeless.
In the NFT series, the artist – who introduces himself as Pfeffel, a punk artist (their identity has been verified by TechCrunch as the founder of the UK-based tech) – satirizes some of the most famous quotes by Johnson.
In their homage to a clown, an idiot, a culture war bet and a Churchill bookstore, Pfeffel created a series of NFTs based on quotes from Johnson such as Smile watermelon, Letter box and when he hidden in a fridge instead of answering a journalist’s questions.
NFTs also satirize Johnson’s latest controversy – throwing a party at No.10, with cheese and wine, while the United Kingdom was in full pandemic containment. The 8-bit images of a 2-bit politician will all be first editions.
Pfeffel is committed to ensuring that the charity Christmas crisis, which helps homeless people on the streets of the UK during the holiday season, will benefit from the NTF auction.
Granted, there is plenty of Johnson material for any NFT artist to poke fun at.
Johnson has increasingly gained a reputation as a ‘worry-free, conscience-less’ politician, sadly inventing the lines that screw things up and leave bodies piling up when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also slashed the UK’s aid budget, presided over Europe’s highest COVID death rate and the G7’s deepest economic recession.
Pfeffel told TechCrunch: One way to scold the devil is to laugh at him. My art makes fun of Johnson. We hope that these NFTs will somehow help alleviate the suffering of those on the streets who have been left behind by a government that seems happy to party while the bodies pile up.
The auction will go live on Tuesday at noon and end on New Years Eve at noon.
You can follow auction updates on twitter here.
Sources
2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/12/21/pfeffel-artist-satirises-boris-johnson-with-parody-nfts-sending-52-of-proceeds-to-charity/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]