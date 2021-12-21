Ibu Iriana Joko Widodo reviews immunization for children ages 6-11 in West Java





BULELENGPOST.COM – Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo and Mrs. Wury Maruf Amin as well as a number of members of the Solidarity Action Organization for the Advanced Era of the Indonesian Cabinet (OASE KIM) directly observed the Covid-19 vaccination for children ages 6-11 which took place at SDN 196 Sukarasa, Bandung City, West Java Province, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Arriving at the event venue around 8:55 am WIB, Ms. Iriana was greeted cheerfully by screams from students from SDN 196 Sukarasa, Bandung City. Guided by the head of SDN 196 Sukarasa, Ibu Iriana immediately observed the setting up of vaccinations for 451 students and appeared to interact with several students who were waiting their turn to be vaccinated. To read also: What is the real reason for the dismissal of 6 agents of level 1 of the Ministry of Worship? Quoted by Bulelengpost from the Covid19.go.id page, similar activities were also carried out simultaneously in 15 other elementary schools with a target of 6,097 participants distributed in the regencies / cities of the province of West Java, namely Bandung City, West Bandung Regency, Bekasi Regency, Ciamis Regency, Bandung City, Banjar City, Bekasi City, Bogor City, Cimahi City and Depok City. Also read: There are 63 active cases of Covid-19 in the province of Bali on Tuesday December 21, 2021 Ibu Iriana had the opportunity to greet and speak to the representatives of the participants from the 15 elementary schools via videoconference. A number of vaccination locations are called SLB Bunga Indonesia Bekasi Regency, SD Regina Pacis Bogor City and SLB Ratu Jaya Depok City. Is everything all right, ma’am? Asked Ibu Iriana. Also read: Update on Covid-19 cases in Bali province Tuesday December 21, 2021

