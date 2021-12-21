Xi urges Germanys Scholz to remain pragmatic with China | News | DW





Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz he hoped the two countries could maintain continuity and “stay the course” in developing relations, according to Chinese state media. Scholz faces a balancing act in his relations with China. China is Germany’s largest trading partner and the country’s largest auto industry customer. However, differences regularly arise on issues of democracy and human rights. What did the Chinese president say? Xi said German companies were urged to seize the opportunities presented by China’s opening up, according to a read of the conversation posted by China’s state-owned CCTV broadcaster. He said he, in turn, hopes that Germany will provide a fair business environment for Chinese investors. The president also said that China, the world’s second largest economy and Germany, fourth, should see each other’s development as an opportunity. Countries should also “preserve the excellent tradition of high-ranking leadership style,” Xi said according to state media. Comments on the leadership style are believed to suggest that Xi is hoping that Scholz will determine Germany’s policy towards China rather than Foreign Minister Anna Baerbock, who spoke of dialogue but also of “harshness. With China. In a statement, the German government confirmed that Scholz and Xi had discussed deepening bilateral ties. The two also discussed German-Chinese economic relations, developments in China-European Union relations and other international issues, the government said. Delicate balance During her tenure, former Chancellor Angela Merkel was accused of not having criticized Beijing’s management of human rights clearly enough. Earlier this month, Xi welcomed the elevation of then-finance minister Scholz to chancellor and urged “to elevate bilateral relations to a new level.” He said the two countries had “sought common ground” in the past, despite the differences. Beijing is accused of a massive crackdown on the Muslim Uyghur community in the western province of Xinjiang, as well as an erosion of civil rights and democracy in Hong Kong. Europe also accuses Beijing of unfair trade practices and of flexing its military might in territorial disputes with neighbors such as Taiwan. In May, the European Parliament shelved a long-awaited investment deal between China and the EU. The move was sparked by sweeping counter-sanctions imposed by China in March following punitive European actions against officials found responsible for violations in Xinjiang. rc / sms (AFP, Reuters)

