Indian Modi brings tap water to millions as supplies dwindle





IMLIDOL, India The pipes are laid, the taps installed and the village tank is under construction, all promising signs that in the spring, Girja Ahriwar will get water at her doorstep and finally get rid of a burden for her entire life. life. I go out and put the jerry cans in the queue around 5 a.m. and wait there with the kids. pump. Sometimes it could take five or six hours. I have to stay there because if I go, someone else is moving forward. India, one of the world’s most water-stressed countries, is halfway through an ambitious campaign to provide clean tap water by 2024 to all 192 million homes spread across its 600,000 villages. About 18,000 government engineers oversee the $ 50 billion company, which includes hundreds of thousands of contractors and laborers who lay more than 2.5 million miles of pipe. The project has a powerful champion in the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has crushed India’s notorious bureaucracy and removed thorny political divisions to bring it to fruition. Its success so far explains its domination of the political landscape of the country.

Mr Modi has remained popular despite a weak economy and a failed initial response to the coronavirus which has left hundreds of thousands dead. He relied increasingly on community politics, continuing to consolidate a Hindu nationalist base he worked for decades to rally. But the mission of providing water to every household combines two of Mr. Modis’ political strengths: his understanding of the daily problems of hundreds of millions of poor people in India and his penchant for ambitious solutions. Mr. Modi, who grew up in a poor village, spoke fondly of his own mother’s difficulties in fetching water.

About a sixth of Indian households had a drinking water tap when the program, called Jal Jeevan Mission, began in 2019. Today, almost half have one.

You rarely have this impetus from the government, from the head of state, and it is well funded. Behind the concept is the budget, said Nicolas Osbert, who heads UNICEF India’s water and sanitation unit. All social sectors have been impacted by the Covid. Not this one. This has been preserved. The country’s water problem reflects the gap between its global economic ambitions and the dire conditions of many of its 1.4 billion people, two-thirds of whom still live in rural areas. Almost 40 million Indians are affected by water-borne illnesses each year, resulting in an estimated $ 600 million a year in medical costs and lost workforce. About 100,000 children under 5 die of diarrhea each year. The growth of millions more is stunted. Water scarcity must not become a limiting factor in our quest for socio-economic development, the quest for high economic growth, said Bharat Lal, the senior official Mr. Modi has appointed to lead the mission. From his office in New Delhi, Lal checks progress on a detailed computerized dashboard. About 100,000 connections are added every day, according to official figures, and Mr. Lals’ phone constantly rings with videos and photos showing the successes. The mission judges progress by satisfying village councils to avoid slowdowns in India’s layered bureaucracy. Districts and states partner with technical universities to comment on best practices. Local organizations take care of village councils while they take on the role of managers of public services. Village bodies are supposed to charge a small monthly fee of around $ 1 per household to maintain funds and encourage a culture of participation and ownership.

In areas where groundwater is overexploited, the program routes and pumps treated water over tens of kilometers from sources such as dams. Villagers are trained to test the water quality and upload the data to the dashboard. They also learn to recycle and reuse wastewater. Pilot projects are underway to install automated pressure and quality sensors.

The project has its detractors. Rajendra Singh, an environmentalist, said he had not given enough consideration to water conservation as India’s groundwater sources quickly collapsed. The country draws more groundwater than China and the United States combined, as drought-stricken farmers pump and pump. Your sources are drying up, Mr Singh said. In a country where 72 percent of the water table is exposed, in this country, how can you provide piped water? During visits to five villages in Madhya Pradesh, one of India’s most water-stressed states, the scale of the challenge was evident in the falling groundwater levels, the lack of proper electricity to pump and the refusal even from wealthy villagers. pay the small monthly fee. In some villages, progress was far behind what Mr. Lals’ dashboard showed. There was also skepticism that older projects from years past had failed, the pipes were there, but the reason the water was not coming in was a matter of finger pointing. In others, the work progressed, with obstacles. The government has earmarked billions more for maintenance, but hopes to create a culture of long-term ownership through the local royalty. This process has been slow.

In Sihora village, all households had water, but only half paid. Village council members cited a political culture of gifts and grants.

If the ration is free, the house is free, the delivery of the children is free, the marriage is free, board member Jyoti Abadiya said, they say the water should also be free. In Panari, a thriving village that owns a sugar mill and cultivates three crops, low electricity meant households had only a few hours of running water a day. The women, who traditionally collect water from homes, said they now buy time to collect water, but still fill buckets at home to get supplies. The line cuts every few days, said Hemant Kumar Sharma, the pump operator. Then I have to look for the electrician for two hours. Only about a fifth of households paid. The poor pay, said Naryan Prasad Faujdar, the gangly, bespectacled village plumber. The rich are not.

Rajendar Kaurav, jawbone full of chewing tobacco, replied that he could easily pay but he disagreed on the principle: Water is the responsibility of the government. If I pay, others don’t pay, he said. Another villager replied: If you don’t pay, the water will be cut off and the hospital bill for drinking from the canal will be much higher.

The hope of villagers like Ms. Ahriwar rests with government engineers like Devendra Kumar Jain. Mr. Jain, a mild-mannered engineer with three decades of service, was at the forefront of the water crisis. Vulnerability has increased with declining groundwater levels. The old solutions of installing hand pumps and digging tube wells were not enough. It is responsible for connecting around 300,000 households to 3,000 villages in Madhya Pradesh. In areas where groundwater is overused, such as Ms. Ahriwars’ village in Imlidol, her team draws from a dam about 80 kilometers away. Work there is three-quarters complete, Jain said. The water shortage in Imlidol means people only grow one crop per year. Most men look for work elsewhere. Ms Ahriwar’s husband, Rakesh Ahriwar, a bricklayer, said he will travel to Delhi soon to look for work, leaving his wife and three children behind.

Once the water arrives, Ms. Ahriwar said, I will be spared trouble and distance. For Mr. Jain, 58, the end of the mission will coincide closely with his retirement. From humble beginnings to delivering hand pumps and tube wells, he was able to leave a legacy of tap water for 300,000 homes, a prospect that left him touched. I’ll be the happiest man, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/21/world/asia/india-water-modi.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos