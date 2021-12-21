The polls seem terminal for Boris Johnson

Four weeks ago I wrote in this column in which I wrote that although politics change rapidly, I still expected Boris Johnson to recover from the latest sleazy scandal. This prediction has not aged well.

The Prime Minister is now embroiled in his most damaging controversy to date, with his poll numbers plummeting and his party in chaos. What happened?

Earlier this month, the Daily Mirror reported that two parties with around 40 to 50 people had taken place in Downing Street in the run-up to Christmas – despite government restrictions on these gatherings in effect at the time. This was followed by the unveiling of a recording showing Johnsons COP26 spokesperson Allegra Stratton joking with her colleagues at Number 10 about the alleged rally (she quit shortly after the video leaked). Then last week, images emerged of Johnson hosts a Christmas quiz.

The public response was swift. Several polls have shown a clear majority of voters thought Boris Johnson should resign, Labor surged in the polls and the Tories lost North Shropshire in a searing defeat. After all that, Johnson’s departure within the year may seem guaranteed.

Of course, this is not the case. As we have seen, Johnson has survived multiple scandals. Moreover, it is not at all clear that his potential successors would be more eligible. Finally, the underlying data indicates that Labor’s advance is driven more by the apathy of Tory voters than by a strong desire for a Starmer government – suggesting this is a temporary setback, rather than a pivotal moment.

The polls are plunging.

Looking at the data, however, it’s easy to see why Conservative MPs are panicking. From an average 11-point lead after the local election sweep, the polls have changed to show Labor with a 4-point lead, Labor’s biggest lead since mid-2019.

While that was not enough to provide a majority for the opposition, the Tories would be reduced to just 265 seats, nowhere near enough to govern, even with the support of the DUP. Despite averaging 44% in mid-2021, the Conservatives’ share of the vote has now fallen to 33% – fewer votes than the party won in 2005, when they won just 198 seats.

This vote is already bearing bitter fruit for the Conservatives. In the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-elections, party vote share fell 13 points; in the North Shropshires contest, he dropped an incredible 31 points.

We have seen the Conservatives face hard times before: they lost Chesham and Amersham in June. But unlike before, Boris Johnson has not been immune to public discontent. His approval rating has now fallen to -29 (his previous worst was -19 in November). Keir Starmer now leads the best PM polls with the biggest lead of any Labor leader since 2007.

An exodus of baby boomers.

Beneath the surface, these numbers are even more worrying for the Conservatives. Among those over 65, Boris Johnson’s net approval rating fell from 0 in October to -23 in December. While some of those voters might not look to Labor, they might well line up behind Reform UK (the successor to the Farages Brexit Party) – and indeed the results in Bexley, where Reform UK won 7%, indicate that many are already doing. Older voters were key to the Conservatives’ victories in 2017 and 2019, so without strong support from them, the Tories will face serious challenges in 2024.

Given all of this, it’s easy to see why many expect Johnson to disappear within the year. Conservatives have tended to quickly remove leaders as soon as they are seen as unelected: Margaret Thatcher was ultimately kicked out by her party when the voting tax hurt her popularity; Iain Duncan Smith was dismissed from his post after repeatedly struggling in the polls; and Theresa May resigned shortly after losing 1,300 board seats. Yet there is little precedent for a leader to be ousted by his own party just two years after winning a massive majority.

Boris bulletproof.

Whatever hardships Johnsons presents, he is, unlike May and Duncan Smith, a clear winner – not only in 2019, but also in the 2021 local election. The Tories now hold 30 of 39 police commissioners and over seats in the Welsh Parliament than ever before; Hartlepool constituency easily joined them in May, and they came within 300 votes of winning Batley and Spen in June.

Additionally, Johnson, thanks to his decades-long political career and high-profile mayoralty, has almost universal name recognition. YouGov polls show that 91% of the public thinks about him, against 82% for Priti Patel, 79% for Rishi Sunak and 48% for Liz Truss. Even the once worshiped Sunak has seen his popularity drop significantly; from a clear preference of +49 in March 2020, the chancellors’ net score fell to a rather disappointing -3. Johnson may be hated right now, but he is a known entity who has proven his political resilience time and time again. Can the same be said of Rishi Sunak?

Despite Labor leading the polls, a significant number of Conservative voters are not switching to Starmer. Instead, they turn to the Don’t Know column or support Reform UK. It would suggest that many Tory voters are unhappy with Johnson right now, but still lean to the political right and could be won back with the right message.

Still, for all that, it’s hard to avoid the conclusion as we look at Johnson’s final months. Tories have historically shown little patience with leaders who become unpopular, and the loss of one of their most secure seats risks pushing many Tory MPs to force Johnson out. Few politicians recover from such a dire approval rating as Johnsons, and if next year’s local election goes badly for the Tories, Johnson is unlikely to get the chance.

That a Tory prime minister is forced into retirement by a so-called Christmas party may seem ludicrous – but in politics the smallest things can lead to dramatic defeats. In the 1990s, for example, Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell came to power with wide approval. Yet after a series of blundersCampbell led his party to the worst government defeat in Canadian history, losing 167 of 169 seats.

Johnson probably won’t come out with such a bang. But as North Shropshire has shown, there is no limit to the decline in the Conservative vote – and with Johnson’s popularity increasingly approaching the catastrophic numbers reached in May through mid-2019, his future is not as certain as it once seemed.