1L fine for wanting PM Modi’s face to be cut off from the Covid vaccine campaign. Read here
A petitioner has taken to the High Court in Kerala to complain that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented himself as the face of the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign – but he walked away today with a fine of 1 lakh for wasting the judge’s time.
The Prime Minister is the leader of the nation and not of a political party and citizens “don’t need to be ashamed” to carry a vaccination certificate with his photo and a “morale-boosting message”, he said. declared the Kerala HC and rejected a request for the impeachment of the Prime Minister. photo of COVID-19 vaccination certificates.
“No one can say that a Prime Minister is a Prime Minister of Congress or a Prime Minister of the BJP or the Prime Minister of a political party. But once a Prime Minister is elected according to the constitution, he is the Prime Minister of our country and this post should be the pride of every citizen. “… they can differ on the policies of the government and even on the political position of the Prime Minister. But citizens need not be ashamed to wear a vaccination certificate with the prime minister’s photo with a message that lifts morale, especially in this pandemic situation, “the High Court said.
He also said that when the COVID-19 pandemic can only be eliminated by vaccination, if the Prime Minister sends a message with his photo, in the certificates, only with the help of drugs and strict control , India will beat the virus, “what’s wrong with that?”
The court dismissed the petition with a cost of 1 lakh, saying it was “frivolous”, classified with “ulterior motives”, “advertising material” and that the petitioner probably also had a “political agenda”.
Prime Minister Modi has been at the center of a massive advertising campaign touting the Centre’s triumphs in the fight against Covid-19.
Peter Myaliparampil of Kerala had opposed having Prime Minister Modi’s face printed on his vaccine certificate with a message urging the public to fight the coronavirus.
He told a court that the vaccination rollout in India risked becoming “a media campaign” to benefit Modi.
In his petition, Myaliparampil said he paid for his own vaccine and the image of Modi on his certificate “was of no use or relevance.”
]Myaliparampil’s lawyer said AFP that they would appeal the decision.
India has recorded more than 477,000 confirmed deaths from Covid, more than any other country except the United States and Brazil.
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/rs-1-lakh-fine-for-wanting-pm-modi-s-face-cut-from-covid-vaccine-drive-read-her-11640080743126.html
