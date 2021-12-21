China Says Donald Trump ‘First To Blame’ For COVID Devastation





China says Donald Trump is trying to “blame” for his administration’s poor response to the pandemic, after the former president said Beijing “has to pay” for COVID-19.

During an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Trump reiterated his belief in the so-called “lab leak” theory about the origins of the virus. He told host Maria Bartiromo that SARS-CoV-2’s links to a Wuhan lab were “so obvious.”

“And I think if anyone thinks anything differently, it’s that they’re kidding themselves,” he said. “China has to pay. They have to do something. They have to pay for reparations.”

Trump estimated that the pandemic caused $ 60 trillion in damage around the world. “China doesn’t have $ 60 trillion,” he said. “But they have to do something to make up for what they’ve done. What they’ve done to the world is so horrible. It’s been horrible, all over the world. And it doesn’t stop.”

On Monday, the day after Trump’s appearance at Fox, the Chinese Foreign Ministry responded sharply. Spokesman Zhao Lijian said, “The United States has recorded over 24 million cases of COVID-19 and over 410,000 deaths from COVID-19 during Trump’s tenure.

“No matter how much some hypocritical politicians try to deflect attention and shift blame, they will not change the fact that they have ignored people’s lives and health and botched their response to the pandemic.

“Trump’s repeated scapegoats will only remind the world who should be the first to blame for all of this miseries.”

The United States, where just over 60% of the population is fully vaccinated, has reported more than 50 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, representing just under 20% of all cases in the world. Its death toll from the virus of over 800,000 accounts for about 15% of all related deaths globally.

In June, Beijing rejected Trump’s view that the Chinese government should pay at least $ 10 trillion in reparations related to the pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump addresses his supporters at a “Save America” ​​rally on August 21 in Cullman, Alabama. His latest comments on COVID and China prompted a reprimand from Beijing. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

In his 40-minute Fox interview on Sunday, the former president appeared to surprise Bartiromo when he recalled his “excellent relationship” with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, later agreeing that he “is a killer”.

He added, “I really think he liked me, and I liked him.”

Trump described China as a “great military power” that “had been ripping us off for many years.” He touted the success of his administration’s “phase 1” trade deal with Beijing, but pointed to the coronavirus as the turning point in the relationship.

“Once COVID happened, it was a different story,” he said. “Not just this country, they really destroyed the world, the whole world.”

Zhao, of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, called Trump’s comments on the economy “just plain absurd.”

The former president has a delicate relationship with his Tory supporters when it comes to COVID-19. He spoke out against vaccination warrants, but insisted Americans should be proud of the country’s development of effective vaccines.

During a speech at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday, Trump was booed when he told the crowd he received a booster shot.

