From KIPI Kaltara, President Joko Widodo Begins To Transform Indonesia’s Economy – Office of Communication, Information, Statistics and Encryption





Tanah Kuning-President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo arrived in North Kalimantan (Kaltara) for the second time after a visit last September to start the construction of the Indonesian Kalimantan Industrial Park (KIPI) and the distribution of certificates to inhabitants of Kaltara. The arrival of President Jokowi was immediately greeted by the Governor of North Kalimantan, Zainal A. Paliwang, on Tuesday 21/12. “This is what I often say, we are starting the transformation of the Indonesian economy. For years we have relied on natural resources, exporting raw materials, and now we will go downstream into the industrialization of our raw materials, ”said the President of the Republic of Indonesia to state officials who were present in his speech.

The President also stressed that Indonesia will not export raw materials, but will export semi-finished products. “Almost all of this Kaltara will be finished products, so it will add value to our country because it sells it as finished products,” explained the number one in the Republic of Indonesia.

The president compared KIPI to a leap forward for the Indonesian economy on the international stage. “It will show real benefits in the next five to ten years,” the president said optimistically. In addition, President Jokowi explicitly called on ministers, governors and regents to immediately prepare human resources to support the industrial zone, which is expected to have an economic turnover of trillions of rupees. “I ask ministers, governors and regents to prepare human resources to support this industrial zone. In the future, qualified human resources will be needed, so it will be prepared now, ”he said. The President said that during the construction period, around one hundred thousand workers were needed to help build the KIPI. In addition, in the first industrial zone built, President Jokowi projects that there will be sixty thousand workers likely to be absorbed. “At the time of the operation, it was only here (the first floor of the KIPI zone, editor’s note) that there were no descendants and derivatives, it was sixty thousand and my estimate was more than two hundred thousand, plus derivatives of manufactured products. . I am happy that this industrial zone uses the latest technologies, ”said the president. The products that will be manufactured include lithium-ion batteries which are useful for everyday electronics, sodium-ion batteries used for future electric vehicles, and semiconductors which are commonly used as components in modern devices. “There are petrochemicals, all of which can be used as textiles and other products. From Kaltara, green aluminum and industrial silicon products will also appear, especially from regions which have great cooperation between investors from Indonesia, China and United Arab Emirates. All of them have joined to become the biggest green industrial zone in the world, not in Indonesia but in the world, ”the president said, repeatedly highlighting the great potential of Kaltara for Indonesia for the world with the existence of KIPI. The Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Luhut B. Pandjaitan, Minister of the Secretariat, Pramono Anung, President of the Indonesian Consortium, Gibraldi Tohir, Deputy Governor of Kaltara, Yansen TP, Kapolda Kaltara, Bambang Kristiyono, Pangdam Mulawarman, were present at the inauguration. , Teguh Pujo Rumekso, Regent of Bulungan Regency, Syarwani (CHAI). / DKISPKaltara)

