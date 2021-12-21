Politics
Erdogan shock moves revive struggling Turkish lira
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The struggling Turkish lira on Tuesday (December 21) continued a moving rally that erased nearly a month of historic losses after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced emergency currency support measures.
The mercurial Turkish leader stunned the markets and his political opponents Monday night by effectively linking the value of some bank deposits in lira to the dollar.
Economists and many Turks were still trying to decipher how this new trading mechanism will work or where the government will get the money to pay for it.
But the impact on the lira – which had lost 45% against the greenback from early November to late Monday afternoon – was monumental.
It was down 10% the day Erdogan appeared on national television to announce his new economic proposals.
It was trading up 20% within hours of Erdogan’s end.
“We finally understood that the Erdogan administration cares about the exchange rate and has avoided capital controls,” BlueBay Asset Management economist Timothy Ash said in a note to clients.
“Erdogan said he believed in the markets, but not in interest rates.”
“INDIRECT HIKING”
Erdogan invoked Islamic rules against usury to defend his unconventional belief that high interest rates cause inflation.
Economists almost universally agree that high credit costs lower prices by encouraging consumers to save and limiting business spending.
Erdogan pushed the central bank to cut its policy rate well below the annual rate of consumer price increases – now at 21% and expected to rise significantly.
This meant that Turks who put lire in their bank accounts were effectively losing money.
Economists feared Turkey would experience a potentially crippling run on the banks unless something was done quickly.
Erdogan’s new policy – dubbed an “indirect interest rate hike” by former Treasury adviser Mahfi Egilmez – aims to defend the value of lira holdings against exchange rate fluctuations.
It guarantees that the government will cover any depreciation of new lira deposits against the dollar when the investments mature.
The finance ministry said individual Turks must keep their lire in the bank for at least three months for the policy to take effect.
“In the event that the money is withdrawn from the account before the due date (…) the right to (guaranteed) interest will be removed,” the finance ministry said in a statement.
“NO PASSAGE TO ORTHODOXIS”
The policy is designed to manage inflation expectations and make Turks feel more secure about their lira assets.
“If the exchange rate increases by 40% and the interest rate by 14%, 26 percentage points will be paid in compensation,” Egilmez explained on Twitter.
The pound rose another 22% early on Tuesday. He then erased all those gains before climbing a few percentage points in the evening.
A dollar was worth about 13.0 lire on Tuesday night.
It recovered nearly 40 percent from its all-time low, but is still down 40 percent against the dollar since the start of the year.
Many analysts wonder whether Erdogan – who is struggling to rebuild his declining approval ratings ahead of elections slated for mid-2023 – has settled on a sustainable economic model.
“The Treasury will pay it with taxes,” former Turkish Minister of Economy Ali Babacan told reporters. “It is the dollarization of the country’s economy.”
Economists have also expressed doubts whether the move could really protect Turks from the rapidly rising cost of living.
“This program probably saved time and avoided an immediate crash in the banking sector, but it did nothing to fight inflation.”
Capital Economics analyst Jason Tuvey interpreted the measures as “a sign that policymakers are trying to find ways to live on a weaker pound and will not revert to orthodoxy.”
