NOTICE: PM Modi should spend Christmas in Kohima
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his bold moves, especially in terms of raising awareness among various constituencies, both in India and abroad. It is also known for the symbolism of spending important national and festive occasions with Indian troops. Our compatriots, as a whole, appreciate these gestures, especially given the salience of spots such as Ladakh, LoC and the Himachal-Tibet border.
I believe the time has come for such a grand gesture. It would be for the Prime Minister to participate in the Christmas Eve celebrations in Kohima on December 24 and to participate in the Christmas festivities in Nagaland among the locals on Christmas Day. He is then expected to join the troops for Christmas lunch at the Battalion of the 164th Territorial Army of the Indian Army in Zakhama to congratulate the Territorial Army unit of the Indian Army Naga Regiment as they participate in the festivities of Christmas. Together, these two gestures would not only serve to bring national attention to the northeast, but would also serve as an emollient to the Naga people, shocked by the recent massive incident in which poor miners lost their lives.
In addition, morale, both of the military and the population, will be raised if the Prime Minister recognizes the sacrifices and achievements of the Naga soldiers in the army. For those who don’t know, the 164th Battalion of the Territorial Army is affiliated with the Naga Regiment of the Indian Army and has produced courageous soldiers like Major David Manlun who was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra, the second most India’s highest decoration for counterinsurgency operations.
I have a personal connection to the North East and Nagaland, as a 40 year veteran of the Indian Army. Like many soldiers of my generation, when I was appointed a young lieutenant in the army, my first assignments were in the then very turbulent northeast, where we were then faced with raging insurgencies in Nagaland and Mizoram. A few years later, in 1971, when I went into combat as part of driving LT Gen Sagat Singhs from Tripura to Dhaka, we had to remain vigilant given the situation in Mizoram and Nagaland. Our nation has come a long way since then. Today we have peace in Mizoram. The continent and the Northeast are gradually strengthening their ties, and much of this has been achieved through the strenuous efforts of members of civil society in the Northeast, and by state and central governments, and the Indian army.
Unfortunately, we now have a situation, where the massive accident that led to the deaths of innocent Naga miners could ignite the dormant embers, and violently undermine the peace that has been built over the past two decades. The whole country, but in particular the people of Nagaland, the government and the security forces, have enormous stakes to ensure that the peace process does not collapse. While there is a lot that needs to be done before the Indian state can come to a comprehensive deal with the Naga groups, this is sometimes how big gestures, imbued with the right kind of emotion and feeling, spoken with the right words can make a huge difference. . We all, after all, react and react to words and emotions, and now is a good time to show some of them.
The Prime Minister’s message should be a message of wholehearted apology to the Naga people and an open-hearted confession of an Indian military error. Lives are lost, but an open confession of mea culpa among the people of Nagaland on the occasion of Christmas will, I think, strike a chord with the people there. Following this, I would also recommend acknowledging the unprecedented bravery of Private Naga, who stood firm with the Indian Army throughout Kargil, 1971, 1965, and throughout the counterinsurgency operations in the North. is. Naga soldiers like Captain Kenguruse of 2 Raj Rif in Kargil and Major David Manlun of the Naga Regiment TA have now passed in the collective memory of nations, and it is only fitting that their bravery and service to the nation be recognized. by the Prime Minister with his presence with the Naga TA battalion in Zakhama.
There are times when senior leaders have to make big gestures, very often one-sided. And then there are times when a politician can transform into a statesman. This is one of those moments for the country and this moment must be seized.
Lt. Gen. Utpal Bhattacharyya (retired) served in the Indian Army for 40 years and has extensive experience in the border regions of China
