Boris Johnson to make “breaker announcement in next 48 hours”
An announcement on whether a breaker lockout will be imposed in England is expected in the next 48 hours, it has been reported.
Boris Johnson is expected to brief the nation on next steps regarding the spread of Omicron, with the possibility of more restrictions on the table although he has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas himself.
The sun reported that it consider a return to the restrictions seen in Stage 2 this year, which limited pubs and restaurants to outdoor service only and prohibited indoor mixing between households.
With four days before Christmas and coronavirus infections reaching record highs, speculation has been intense whether people’s party plans will be disrupted for the second year in a row.
The Prime Minister tweeted this afternoon: I wanted to confirm that people can move forward with their Christmas plans.
But they kept a constant eye on the data and cannot rule out further measures after Christmas.
Please continue to be careful, follow the advice and Boost yourself now.
Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon today announced that the large-scale Hogmanay celebrations will be canceled and live sports will effectively be spectator-free for three weeks from Boxing Day.
She added that from December 27, venues serving alcohol will only resume table service for three weeks.
England has so far refused to go further than Plan B restrictions which include showing a Covid Pass to show proof of vaccination or a negative test at nightclubs and large venues, and wearing masks in defined public spaces.
But this morning, a minister said the government would take a close look at the data on whether to introduce more rules after Christmas.
Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay told LBC: We are taking a close look at the data, there is still a lot we do not know about the seriousness of Omicron, how it leads to hospitalizations.
We look in particular at the data from London, there is a higher prevalence of Omicron especially in London.
After a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Boris Johnson called on people to exercise caution and get vaccinated in the wake of the ongoing winter wave, telling the public it couldn’t be more urgent.
He said the cabinet had been discussing possible new restrictions for a few hours and that the arguments anyway are very, very finely balanced.
Mr Johnson said yesterday he would reserve the option of introducing more rules, adding that hospitalizations were rising quite sharply in London and said this shows that the decision to introduce Plan B and speed up the deployment of the recall was the correct one.
A spokesperson for Number 10 said: The Prime Minister confirmed today that no further Covid restrictions will be put in place until Christmas.
He said there was currently not enough evidence on the severity of Omicron, the hospitalization rate and the impact of the recall rollout to justify stricter measures before Christmas.
However, the Prime Minister is clear that the situation is finely balanced and remains difficult across the country, with the Omicron variant continuing to rise and cases at an all time high.
The government will continue to monitor the data closely and will not hesitate to act after Christmas if necessary.
They urged people to take precautions including opening windows to allow fresh air to circulate where possible, taking a Covid test before visiting vulnerable and elderly relatives, wearing a mask indoors if necessary and by getting the booster vaccine.
