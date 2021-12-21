Secretariat of the Cabinet of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi hands over land rights certificates to residents of Kaltara

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) presented 13,455 Land Rights Certificates to communities in Tarakan Town and Bulungan Regency in North Kalimantan. The presentation of the certificate took place at the Telaga Keramat Closed Tennis Building, Tarakan City on Tuesday (12/21/2021).

“I am happy that this afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, all have certificates. It is the legal certainty of land rights that you have, the President said in his remarks during the handover.

The head of state said he often hears complaints from the public about land disputes. The President also instructed his staff to expedite the completion of certificate matters so that the public can obtain them immediately.

“I ordered the minister at that time, on the helicopter, sir, that what belonged to the community be immediately certified and handed over to them, so that they did not suddenly come from outside, either from Jakarta, or outside, holding the rights to the business or property certificates, he said.

Over the past five years, the president continued, the government has released around 25 million certificates to the public. A total of 41 million other certificates have been completed and are ready to be released to the public. The President also appreciated those who worked hard to expedite the attainment of the certificate.

I thank the BPN regional office, the BPN office in the district / town that I heard is working hard to get the certificate. Don’t let anyone take care of the certificate until it hasn’t been completed in years, nothing. Now it was given immediately and quickly, the head of state said.

On this occasion, President Jokowi asked his staff to increase the target of delivering land certificates to the people of North Kalimantan by 2022.

I ask that for 2022, the minister, in the province of North Kalimantan, please increase it by 50% plus the target, the president said.

The president’s bike is shared again

Something interesting happened when President Joko Widodo handed over the land rights certificate to Kaltara. After explaining the benefits of having a land certificate and also appreciating BPN’s hard work in obtaining the certificate, many believed the President would end his speech. However, in fact, the Chairman asked those present at the meeting to raise their hands and answer the Chairman’s questions.

Who memorizes Pancasila? asked the president. Nursiah, a mother from Tarakan raised her hand.

The president also named Nursiah who was in front of him to mention Pancasila. Nursiah quietly mentioned the First to Fifth Precepts.

We have 17,000 islands. Name only 5 islands in Indonesia? The president again put questions to the citizens.

Muhammad Fadlan Syah of Tarakan answered the question. The first is Sebatik Island, the second is Tarakan Island, the third is Java Island, the fourth is Sumatra Island, the last is Sadau Island, Fadlan said.

The President smiled at Fadlan’s response and confirmed the names of the islands.

The last question posed by the Chairman concerned the sanitary protocol. We have to implement what is called 3M. What is that? asked the president.

Wear a mask, keep your distance and wash your hands, replied Rini Nurmala, a mother from Tarakan.

After hearing this response, the President gave the bike away. Anyone who could respond well received bikes, the president said.

That afternoon, after almost two years without distributing certificates to people face to face, the Head of State distributed them again and at the same time gave bikes to people who could answer his questions. The difference is that if before the pandemic the president had appointed him to take the stage, this time he simply stood up from his seat and responded.

Also present at the presentation of the certificate were the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the minister of agrarian affairs / head of BPN and regional planning Sofyan Djalil, the minister of industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Governor of North Kalimantan Zainal Arifin Paliwang, and Mayor of Tarakan Khairul.(BPMI SETPRES / UN)