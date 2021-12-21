Trump to Hold Press Conference in Mar-a-Lago on Anniversary of Capitol Attack | Donald trump





In an extremely provocative gesture, Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he would hold a press conference at his seaside resort of Mar-a-Lago on January 6, the first anniversary of the deadly attack on the United States Capitol.

In a statement filled with familiar insults and lies about alleged electoral fraud and the House committee investigating the events of January 6 of this year, the former US president said: I will have a press conference on the 6th. January [2022] to Mar-a-Lago to discuss all of these points, and more.

Until then, let us remember, the insurrection took place on November 3, it was the totally unarmed protest of the rigged election which took place on January 6.

Five people, including a Trump supporter shot by law enforcement and a Capitol Hill police officer, died around the events of January 6, 2021, when a pro-Trump mob stormed Congress after having tells fans to fight like hell to reverse his loss to Joe Biden.

More than 700 people have been charged with riot-related offenses. Most of the rioters were unarmed but attacked the police with other weapons. Guns and explosives were found and bombs planted. On Monday, a rioter who attacked police was sentenced to more than five years in prison.

Trump was impeached for inciting insurgency but acquitted in his Senate trial when enough Republicans remained loyal.

His continued presence in national politics and his apparent intention to run for president again have fueled jagged divisions that some observers have said is leading the United States into serious discord or even civil war.

On Monday evening, disgraced former Fox News host Bill OReilly, with whom the former president toured the arena, said Trump would be running again.

I’m trying to tell President Trump, run on your case, OReilly told NewsNation. He’s going to run again. I said, Run on your record, because your records are damn good.

Trump appears determined to run, or simply to retain control of the Republican Party, stoking division and anger with false statements about the election and the most serious attack on the United States Capitol since the War of 1812 .

In contrast, Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the Democratic House, announced that Congress would mark the first anniversary of January 6 in a spirit of solemn celebration.

Preparations are underway for a full program of events, she said, including a discussion among historians on that day’s account; an opportunity for members to share their experiences and thoughts from this day; and a prayer vigil in the evening.

The Jan. 6 committee is also planning to hold events in the New Year, with public hearings as its members, including Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, move closer to Trump’s role in the riot.

On Sunday, Kinzinger said the panel would determine whether Trump had committed a crime.

No one is above the law, he said, adding: He is not a king. Former presidents are not former kings.

Trump has pursued, so far unsuccessful, to prevent the committee from accessing White House documents. On Monday, citing sources close to Trump, the Guardian revealed its growing fear as the panel continues its work.

The ex-president’s anger largely reflects the kind of swear words he once directed at the Russia investigation and the special council investigation. [led by Robert Mueller] when he occupied the White House, the Guardian reported.

But the rapidly accelerating investigation into whether Trump and his key aides illegally conspired to prevent the certification of Joe Bidens’ victory in the Jan.6 joint session seems to disturb him deeply.

On Twitter, Peter Strzok, a former FBI agent and member of the Special Advisors team, wrote: Almost like what was he saying about Mueller? I’m screwed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/dec/21/donald-trump-press-conference-capitol-attack-mar-a-lago

