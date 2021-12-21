In Prayagraj, Prime Minister Modi says the government is trying to raise the minimum age of marriage for women | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched women-centered initiatives in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district during her transfer 1000 crore in the bank accounts of various self-help groups (SHG). He also transferred money to more than one lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala program, which provides assistance to the girl.

In his opening remarks at the event, Prime Minister Modi said that Prayagraj has been the confluence land of Mother Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati for thousands of years and that today the pilgrimage city is witness to ‘a “wonderful confluence of women’s power”.

The prime minister said that direct money transfer benefits the people through Sakhis Bank. He pointed out that the whole country is watching the work being done for the empowerment of women in Uttar Pradesh.

“Most of the beneficiaries are those girls who didn’t even have an account some time ago. But today they have the power of digital banking … Now the girls at UP have decided that they would not let previous governments return to power, “the prime minister told the assembly.

Speaking of the patriarchy, Prime Minister Modi said that for decades land and property have been held on behalf of male family members, but the Bharatiya Janata party government is now in the process of “removing the anomaly”.

“The houses allocated under Prime Minister Awas Yojna are built in the name of women. At UP, 30 lakh of houses have been allocated and 25 lakh of them are in the name of women, ”he added.

As part of the Centre’s attempt to pass legislation to raise the minimum age of marriage for women to 21, Prime Minister Modi said the girls also want to pursue higher education to move forward. and achieve equality of opportunity.

“Therefore, efforts are being made to raise the age of marriage for girls to 21. The country is making this decision for girls,” he said.