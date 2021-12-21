Iriana Joko Widodo reviews immunization for children aged 6 to 11 in Bandung

Bisnis.com, BANDUNG – First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and Wury Ma’ruf Amin along with a number of members of the Indonesian Cabinet Late Era Solidarity Action Organization (OASE KIM) reviewed vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 6 to 11 at SDN 196 Sukarasa, Gegerkalong, Kota Bandung, Tuesday (12/21/2021).

Also accompanying the wife of the Acting Mayor (Plt) of the Mayor of Bandung, Yunimar Mulyana and the wife of the Governor of West Java, Atalia Praratya.

Yunimar said the visit was aimed at seeing first-hand the acceleration of vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 6 to 11 in the city of Bandung.

“The town of Bandung has gained the trust of 9 other towns in the regency to perform vaccinations for children aged 6 to 11. It is therefore included in the category of being authorized to perform vaccines aged 6 to 11 years, ”he said when met after the event.

“Because the city of Bandung has reached over 100 percent (vaccination) and it is appropriate to maintain vaccinations for 6 to 11 years,” he continued.

Asked about Iriana Joko Widodo’s post, Yunimar said the acceleration of Covid-19 vaccination for children should continue and be achieved in other cities / regencies in West Java.

“Because only nine regions (in West Java) were designated, earlier (Bu Iriana) also greeted them in a zoom manner, the City / Regency which also carried out vaccinations for 6-11 year olds, she must therefore be able to accelerate this vaccination. ,” he said.

Yunimar hopes that the Covid-19 vaccination for children can protect them when Face-to-Face Learning (PTM) is carried out in every school. And collective immunity for children aged 6 to 11 can also be formed.

“We started vaccination from adulthood, adolescents are now children. Of course also for face-to-face learning to protect them, because now face-to-face meetings have started normally (with the Adaptation of New Habits), i.e. more than one meeting has started “, did he declare.

“This means that they also need to be protected by vaccination because after all, schools do not guarantee the interaction of children with anyone either. Hopefully herd immunity in children aged 6 to 11 can also be formed and teaching and learning activities carried out can go well, children are also safe, parents are also calm when they put their children back to school, ”Yunimar added.

Meanwhile, Bandung City Health Bureau Chief Ahyani Raksanagara said that based on data from the Bandung City Education Bureau there were 413 elementary schools and 31 MI / equivalents in Bandung City that have been included in the immunization targets for children aged 6-11 years.

“The target for 6-11 year olds is not only schools, there are also orphanages, and those on the road. So our target is around 223,175 children. And we, the town of Bandung, will start. December 15, 2021, “he said.

With this number, Ahyani called on parents who have children aged 6 to 11 to be patient while waiting their turn for the Covid-19 vaccination in each school.

In addition, during the vaccination activity, children with special needs will also receive the Covid-19 vaccination, such as the Cicendo SLBN which received the vaccine at the same time as the SDN 196 Sukarasa.

“So there are children with disabilities as a form of commitment that at the age of 6 to 11, we are not only schoolchildren in primary school, but the equivalent, in schools with special needs. or extraordinary, also benefit from this vaccination service, “he said. (K34)

