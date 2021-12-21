Politics
Iriana Joko Widodo reviews immunization for children aged 6 to 11 in Bandung
Bisnis.com, BANDUNG – First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and Wury Ma’ruf Amin along with a number of members of the Indonesian Cabinet Late Era Solidarity Action Organization (OASE KIM) reviewed vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 6 to 11 at SDN 196 Sukarasa, Gegerkalong, Kota Bandung, Tuesday (12/21/2021).
Also accompanying the wife of the Acting Mayor (Plt) of the Mayor of Bandung, Yunimar Mulyana and the wife of the Governor of West Java, Atalia Praratya.
Yunimar said the visit was aimed at seeing first-hand the acceleration of vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 6 to 11 in the city of Bandung.
“The town of Bandung has gained the trust of 9 other towns in the regency to perform vaccinations for children aged 6 to 11. It is therefore included in the category of being authorized to perform vaccines aged 6 to 11 years, ”he said when met after the event.
“Because the city of Bandung has reached over 100 percent (vaccination) and it is appropriate to maintain vaccinations for 6 to 11 years,” he continued.
Asked about Iriana Joko Widodo’s post, Yunimar said the acceleration of Covid-19 vaccination for children should continue and be achieved in other cities / regencies in West Java.
“Because only nine regions (in West Java) were designated, earlier (Bu Iriana) also greeted them in a zoom manner, the City / Regency which also carried out vaccinations for 6-11 year olds, she must therefore be able to accelerate this vaccination. ,” he said.
Yunimar hopes that the Covid-19 vaccination for children can protect them when Face-to-Face Learning (PTM) is carried out in every school. And collective immunity for children aged 6 to 11 can also be formed.
“We started vaccination from adulthood, adolescents are now children. Of course also for face-to-face learning to protect them, because now face-to-face meetings have started normally (with the Adaptation of New Habits), i.e. more than one meeting has started “, did he declare.
“This means that they also need to be protected by vaccination because after all, schools do not guarantee the interaction of children with anyone either. Hopefully herd immunity in children aged 6 to 11 can also be formed and teaching and learning activities carried out can go well, children are also safe, parents are also calm when they put their children back to school, ”Yunimar added.
Meanwhile, Bandung City Health Bureau Chief Ahyani Raksanagara said that based on data from the Bandung City Education Bureau there were 413 elementary schools and 31 MI / equivalents in Bandung City that have been included in the immunization targets for children aged 6-11 years.
“The target for 6-11 year olds is not only schools, there are also orphanages, and those on the road. So our target is around 223,175 children. And we, the town of Bandung, will start. December 15, 2021, “he said.
With this number, Ahyani called on parents who have children aged 6 to 11 to be patient while waiting their turn for the Covid-19 vaccination in each school.
In addition, during the vaccination activity, children with special needs will also receive the Covid-19 vaccination, such as the Cicendo SLBN which received the vaccine at the same time as the SDN 196 Sukarasa.
“So there are children with disabilities as a form of commitment that at the age of 6 to 11, we are not only schoolchildren in primary school, but the equivalent, in schools with special needs. or extraordinary, also benefit from this vaccination service, “he said. (K34)
Watch the selected videos below:
Login Register
Sources
2/ https://bandung.bisnis.com/read/20211221/549/1480163/iriana-joko-widodo-tinjau-vaksinasi-anak-usia-6-11-tahun-di-kota-bandung
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]