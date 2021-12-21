What will happen if Donald Trump runs and loses Texas in 2024?





The past two weeks have seen a torrent of information about efforts by Donald Trump and his supporters to try to overturn the democratic results of the last presidential election, as well as efforts to ensure they are successful. the next.

If you need a sample, look here or here or here or here. You will find well-researched articles on proposals by members of Congress and others to preemptively invalidate millions of votes in battlefield states in order to take a clear victory away from Joe Biden and give it to Donald Trump. in 2020. You will also find details of the efforts. put in place people and mechanisms to accomplish such maneuvers, if necessary, in 2024.

Given that efforts are already underway to get the 2024 election out of the hands of voters, I thought it was worth considering what role Texas could play in the unlikely but possible event that Donald Trump has to. show up and not take away the country’s second largest state. .

I have long said that I would believe Texas would turn purple the day after the state elected a governor, senator, or Democratic presidential candidate. But this is not a crazy idea. In 2020, despite the Republicans winning all races statewide with margins ranging from 8.5% to 11.5%, Trump only beat Biden by 5.6%. It was the lowest Republican margin of victory since 1992, when Ross Perots’ 22% of the vote reduced George H. Bush’s margin over Bill Clinton to 3.5%.

The tally showed that a large number of Republican-leaning voters rejected Trump. And while President Joe Bidens ‘polls are in the bin, President Ronald Reagans’ polls in his first term have dropped to 35%, but he defeated Walter Mondale to be reelected in 1984.

So let’s consider the possibility of Trump losing Texas in a close election in 2024. How would Republicans in the United States react?

One thing is clear: the Republican base would probably believe, without needing real evidence, that the Democrats stole the election. Polls show that a strong majority of Republicans today believe, against all evidence, that Trump was in fact re-elected last year. It’s a belief that’s impervious to studies, audits, or the fact that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton spent $ 22 million on fraud research in the past year, closing three cases and failing to do so. by opening only seven new. This is despite the fact that over 11 million votes were cast in the presidential election alone.

At the local level, it is likely that election officials will do their best to organize a clean election, as they did last year. But at higher levels there is cause for concern. Let’s take them one by one, starting from the top.

Governor Greg Abbott got Trump’s approval in June. He then declined to put on the agenda of a special legislative session an audit of last year’s Texas election that Trump had requested. But after that, Abbott signed a bill calling for future election audits and staged a $ 4 million grab from the state’s criminal justice budget to conduct a forensic audit of four major counties, including the Democratic strongholds of Houston and Dallas. The audit was announced days after Trump issued a letter to Abbott calling for an audit bill.

Then there is the question of the Texas Secretary of State, who is appointed by Abbott and who is the most senior responsible for overseeing the elections. Texas Senate leaders did not schedule a confirmation vote for Secretary of State Ruth Hughs after she called the 2020 election a resounding success and a senior official testified that the election was over. run smoothly and safely.

It appears these comments now fit Washington’s old definition of a blunder, as when a politician indiscriminately blurted out the truth.

To replace Hughs, Abbott appointed John Scott, a prominent Fort Worth lawyer who had been one of Abbott’s main aides when he was attorney general. The nomination erupted in controversy because Scott had previously signed a case disputing Bidens’ victory in Pennsylvania. His team wanted to throw away mail-in ballots with unintentional errors that voters had been allowed to correct. Scott resigned from the case days after an appeals court ruled his clients lacked standing.

If Trump were to lose Texas, could we expect him to do here what he did in Georgia: call the Governor and Secretary of State on the phone and threaten them if they couldn’t find them? votes needed to change results?

When Trump said to jump in with his audit letter, Abbott didn’t say, how high? But he also didn’t keep his feet on the ground, ordering the $ 4 million forensic audit of an election where no evidence of significant fraud had been produced. The answer is therefore not clear. Abbott has shown himself eager to play for the Republican base, which needs no proof to conclude a fraud.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has twice served as Texas president of the Trump campaign. He was so eager to uncover voter fraud after the 2020 election that he offered bonuses totaling up to $ 1 million from his campaign fund to citizens offering evidence of fraud. Much to his embarrassment, the only prize, in the amount of $ 25,000 a year after the bounty went public, went to a Pennsylvania poll worker who pointed out a 72-year-old man who voted once and later returned with a baseball cap and dark glasses. and tried to vote a second time as his own son. The man was a registered Republican.

Patrick pushed for and passed legislation turning some misdemeanor voting violations into crimes. He backed Trump’s call for a Texas election audit. He also called on Abbott to obey Trump during the election audit.

Texans have big questions about the November 2020 election, he said, while referring to the presidential election scam.

Would Patrick try to change the electoral rules if Trump loses an election in Texas? Consider this: Long-standing Texas Senate rules required that a two-thirds vote on any measure be put to a vote. Patrick engineered the lowering of the margin twice in order to eradicate Democratic power and made it clear that he would do away with the rule altogether if necessary.

Attorney General Ken Paxton left no doubt that he would do anything in his power to overturn an unfavorable election on Trump’s behalf. He has already tried. When Trump supporters failed to persuade the Louisiana attorney general to take absurd legal action to reject hundreds of thousands of votes in four states Trump lost, Paxton filed a lawsuit on behalf of the ‘State of Texas. Even Trumps three US Supreme Court appointees actually scoffed at this notion.

Perhaps Paxton was hoping his efforts would win Trump’s forgiveness for an FBI investigation into corruption charges brought by his senior officials. But all it got him was Trump’s endorsement in his much-contested re-election campaign.

If Paxton loses re-election in November, that won’t automatically mean improvement. One of his main opponents is U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert, who has sued Vice President Mike Pence in an attempt to make him refuse to certify the Electoral College vote for Joe Biden. When a federal court dismissed his complaint, he replied: In fact, the decision would be that you should take to the streets and be as violent as Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Gohmert, who has promoted such far-fetched theories as the US military’s seizure of computer servers in Germany used to reverse votes in the presidential election, joined five other ultra-conservative members of the House in a campaign to prevent the Bidens’ victory to be certified.

Finally, take the Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan. Following the presidential election, he chose Briscoe Cain to chair the House Committee on Elections. Cain, a Deer Park lawyer, is considered one of the least effective lawmakers by many of his colleagues. Cain had distinguished himself by boarding the plane immediately after the election to parachute into Philadelphia in an attempt to overturn the results of the Pennsylvania election.

On the afternoon of his arrival, Cain tweeted: Philly is insane. I see deceased people voting

It turned out that no dead voters were discovered in Philadelphia, but a 70-year-old man from Pennsylvania admitted to registering two deceased women and submitting mail ballots with their names marked for Trump.

One final disturbing fact: Senator Ted Cruz and more than half of Texas ’25 Republicans in the House of Representatives voted against certification of Bidens’ election, in effect seeking a bloodless coup.

It is historically a major feature of American democracy that politicians who have lost even close and controversial elections as in the case of Richard Nixon in 1960 and Al Gore in 2000 have accepted defeat.

Trump broke that tradition last year, but was thwarted. If he were to repeat that performance in 2024 and lose Texas, it is not at all clear that the results would be the same.

