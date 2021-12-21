Politics
Turkish lira swings wildly as Erdogan’s big bet continues
By Wal Azeez, CNN Business
Turkey’s experience in Chopped off interest rate to fight inflation has caused its currency to collapse to record levels this year. Now President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to back the Lira with a slew of new unorthodox economic measures.
Erdogan said the government would try to protect Turkish savers worried about the plummeting value of their pips by compensating them for the impact of the depreciation of the pound on their deposits.
The pound initially soared in response, and by one point on Monday it had gained more than 20% against the dollar. But Tuesday it falls back, dropping more than 6%.
Analysts have warned that the new policy could end up costing the Turkish government a huge amount of money, and Atilla Yesilada, Turkish economist and country analyst for GlobalSource Partners, took a hit to the decision.
“Please don’t ask me to prove that the Earth is NOT flat every day,” he tweeted.
Why is reading it so unstable?
The Turkish president’s tendency to intervene in the formulation of monetary policy, sacking central bankers and finance ministers who do not agree with his bet to cut rates, undermined the read. He describes Turkey’s economic hardship following foreign intervention and a struggle for more financial independence for the country.
Despite Monday’s gains, the pound still lost around 40% of its value against the dollar so far this year.
Erdogan ignored criticism of his economic policy on Sunday in a speech citing Islamic teachings on interest rates. Her remarks only served to push her to read even lower.
“What are they saying? They say I lower the interest rates. They should not expect anything else from me. As a Muslim, whatever Islamic teachings are, this is it. that I will do. This is what I will continue to do. The religious command is clear, “he said.
Inflation in Turkey reached an annual rate of 21% in November, and economists believe it could go even higher, with a rate of up to 30% in the next six to nine months.
Despite this, Turkey’s central bank cut interest rates for a fourth consecutive month last week. Central banks typically raise interest rates when inflation spikes to keep the economy from overheating.
Current central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu took office in March 2021 after his predecessor Naci Agbal was sacked by Erdogan two days after a rate hike.
Why is this important
Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, warned that tying bank deposits to the exchange rate could shift risks from the exchange system to the public sector, with the country’s treasury “at stake for a big bill. “.
Massive compensation paid to Turkish savers would lead to a widening of the budget deficit.
“This might not be a problem now given that Turkey’s public finances are relatively strong, public debt is low at around 40% of GDP, but it would lead to worsening public debt dynamics,” a- he declared.
The new instrument will apply to personal deposit accounts with fixed terms of between 3 and 12 months, Turkey’s finance ministry said in a statement.
Soaring inflation is already weighing on consumers and making business planning difficult.
Erdogan on Thursday announced a nearly 50% increase in the country’s minimum wage, hoping it would relieve the suffering workers.
“With this increase, I think we have shown our determination not to let workers be crushed by the weight of rising prices,” the president said at a press conference.
This move could give Erdogan political momentum. But higher wages are a known driver of inflation, and they could make an already dire situation worse.
The Turkish Business Association recently criticized the government’s economic policy for its disruptive impact “not only on business, but also on all of our citizens”.
“In the long run, the risk of causing much bigger structural problems has increased. Even our exporters, who stand to benefit the most, are suffering from this environment, ”he said in a statement on Saturday.
He said the country must return to “generally accepted economic principles under free markets.”
But a pro-Erdogan business group has said it supports the president’s low interest rate policy. The Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen said in a statement that it believed “Will increase our earnings focused on exports and employment repeatedly.”
Gul Tuysuz in Istanbul, Charles Riley and Julia Horowitz in London contributed to this article.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://ktvz.com/news/2021/12/21/the-turkish-lira-swings-wildly-as-erdogans-big-gamble-continues/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos