Turkish lira swings wildly as Erdogan’s big bet continues

Turkey’s experience in Chopped off interest rate to fight inflation has caused its currency to collapse to record levels this year. Now President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to back the Lira with a slew of new unorthodox economic measures.

Erdogan said the government would try to protect Turkish savers worried about the plummeting value of their pips by compensating them for the impact of the depreciation of the pound on their deposits.

The pound initially soared in response, and by one point on Monday it had gained more than 20% against the dollar. But Tuesday it falls back, dropping more than 6%.

Analysts have warned that the new policy could end up costing the Turkish government a huge amount of money, and Atilla Yesilada, Turkish economist and country analyst for GlobalSource Partners, took a hit to the decision.

“Please don’t ask me to prove that the Earth is NOT flat every day,” he tweeted.

Why is reading it so unstable?

The Turkish president’s tendency to intervene in the formulation of monetary policy, sacking central bankers and finance ministers who do not agree with his bet to cut rates, undermined the read. He describes Turkey’s economic hardship following foreign intervention and a struggle for more financial independence for the country.

Despite Monday’s gains, the pound still lost around 40% of its value against the dollar so far this year.

Erdogan ignored criticism of his economic policy on Sunday in a speech citing Islamic teachings on interest rates. Her remarks only served to push her to read even lower.

“What are they saying? They say I lower the interest rates. They should not expect anything else from me. As a Muslim, whatever Islamic teachings are, this is it. that I will do. This is what I will continue to do. The religious command is clear, “he said.

Inflation in Turkey reached an annual rate of 21% in November, and economists believe it could go even higher, with a rate of up to 30% in the next six to nine months.

Despite this, Turkey’s central bank cut interest rates for a fourth consecutive month last week. Central banks typically raise interest rates when inflation spikes to keep the economy from overheating.

Current central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu took office in March 2021 after his predecessor Naci Agbal was sacked by Erdogan two days after a rate hike.

Why is this important

Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, warned that tying bank deposits to the exchange rate could shift risks from the exchange system to the public sector, with the country’s treasury “at stake for a big bill. “.

Massive compensation paid to Turkish savers would lead to a widening of the budget deficit.

“This might not be a problem now given that Turkey’s public finances are relatively strong, public debt is low at around 40% of GDP, but it would lead to worsening public debt dynamics,” a- he declared.

The new instrument will apply to personal deposit accounts with fixed terms of between 3 and 12 months, Turkey’s finance ministry said in a statement.

Soaring inflation is already weighing on consumers and making business planning difficult.

Erdogan on Thursday announced a nearly 50% increase in the country’s minimum wage, hoping it would relieve the suffering workers.

“With this increase, I think we have shown our determination not to let workers be crushed by the weight of rising prices,” the president said at a press conference.

This move could give Erdogan political momentum. But higher wages are a known driver of inflation, and they could make an already dire situation worse.

The Turkish Business Association recently criticized the government’s economic policy for its disruptive impact “not only on business, but also on all of our citizens”.

“In the long run, the risk of causing much bigger structural problems has increased. Even our exporters, who stand to benefit the most, are suffering from this environment, ”he said in a statement on Saturday.

He said the country must return to “generally accepted economic principles under free markets.”

But a pro-Erdogan business group has said it supports the president’s low interest rate policy. The Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen said in a statement that it believed “Will increase our earnings focused on exports and employment repeatedly.”

