Explained: Why Donald Trump is blocking another investigation into his companies





Former US President Donald Trump on Monday filed what is called a frivolous lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James to prevent her from conducting her civilian investigation into his business practices.

The Trump lawsuit, which was filed by his lawyer Alina Habba (in September, Habba filed a $ 100 million lawsuit against the New York Times, three of its reporters, and Mary Trump on his behalf) states that James, … has blatantly abused his investigative powers to target his political opponents and advance his career. His relentless attacks on Donald J. Trump are a perfect example.

The investigations initiated by James are in no way related to legitimate law enforcement objectives, but rather are a thinly veiled effort to publicly slander Trump and his associates, according to the lawsuit.

In a statement, James said the Trump Organization has continuously sought to delay our investigation into its trade relationship, and this lawsuit is yet another attack. Mr. Trump cannot dictate this investigation. We will continue without being discouraged because no one is above the law.

In addition to James’ civil investigation, a criminal investigation is underway into Trump and his family business by the Manhattan District Attorney in which his office is also involved.

One of James’ demands is that Trump testify under oath on January 7.

Why did James open an investigation against Trump?

James opened an investigation into Trump and the Trump Organization in 2019, after former Trump attorney Michael Cogen testified to Congress that Trump’s annual financial statements inflated the value of Trump’s assets to secure terms favorable for loans and insurance coverage.

At the same time, Cohen said the financial statements deflated the value of some other assets in order to reduce property taxes.

When The New York Times got the tax information from Trump in 2020, it revealed that he paid only $ 750 a year in federal income tax during the first two years of his presidency ( 2016 and 2017), which represents just over 50,000 rupees per year. He also revealed that he had successfully evaded all income taxes for 10 of the previous 15 years.

James also filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to provide the Attorney General’s office with documents and testimony from several witnesses regarding several specific Trump Organization properties and transactions in August 2020.

