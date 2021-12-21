Boris Johnson’s ex-lover fell into QAnon-inspired rabbit hole

On October 21, Jennifer Arcuri hosted a live broadcast via the Telegram encrypted messaging app to talk about Satanists in the UK government. The American entrepreneur, who rose to prominence in the UK following an alleged affair with Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he was mayor of London, announced that she had had “some requests to carry out discussions about the plot ”.

“So… think of this as the ‘conspiracy’ part of the discussion,” she said.

Before long, Arcuri was making bizarre and savage statements to his seemingly like-minded supporters about Johnson and his wife Carrie.

“One of the journalists wrote [to] out of the blue out of nowhere, and he said, ‘Jen, weren’t you the one who told me she was a Satanist, sent me a picture of Carrie?’ And I said, “You know, I’m not going to comment on it in particular, but I encourage you to explore beyond this woman and see how Satanism is actually, you know, amazingly used in so many ways in the world. government”.

The odd conversation is surprisingly consistent with Arcuri’s recent online release.

Disinformation and extremism experts who reviewed Arcuri’s public statements for VICE World News said she appeared to have been influenced by QAnon or the conspiracy theories adjacent to QAnon. They said Arcuri’s ties to Johnson were important as they gave him the opportunity to claim a privileged and intimate knowledge of the British Prime Minister and the government.

Arcuri, 36, has been a public figure in the UK since it emerged that she had received tens of thousands of pounds of public funds for his Innotech technology companies, and had access to foreign trade missions, when Johnson – then a close friend – was mayor of London. This led to allegations that Johnson had not declared potential conflicts of interest.

In a diary entry both Arcuri recalled Johnson said to him, “How can I be the push – the throttle – your single step as you make your career?” Tell me: how can I help you? “

Johnson was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in 2019. The watchdog conducted a nine-month investigation before deciding not to initiate a criminal investigation into the case. IOPC noted that it would have been “wise” for Johnson to declare a potential conflict of interest, but found no evidence that he influenced the payments. The opposition Labor Party has urged the IOPC Fund to reopen the investigation.

Arcuri later claimed that she had had a sexual relationship with Johnson between 2012 and 2016, during his second term as mayor of London and when he was married to his ex-wife Marina Wheeler. Since the alleged affair, Johnson has led the Leave campaign to victory in the Brexit referendum, became prime minister, divorced Wheeler and married and had two children with Carrie Symonds – now Carrie Johnson. Johnson did not comment on the alleged affair, but said earlier this year that he had acted with “honesty and integrity” in his relationship with Arcuri.

Arcuri, meanwhile, turned on Johnson, call him an “impostor parading around number 10”.

When she didn’t spend her time like a thorn in Johnson’s side, Arcuri sparked new controversy and deepened conspiracy theories.

Former BBC and GB News presenter Andrew Neil last week threatened to sue Arcuri after tweeting allegations falsely linking Neil to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

While the spat gained media attention, it went largely unnoticed that Arcuri included the hashtags #itsOver and #ticktock when tweeting to Neil. These hashtags are associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory, and refer to an elite reckoning, a sort of secular “end of times”. For QAnon, this calculation was called “the storm”, when there would be a mass raid and the execution of the pedophile cabal. For anti-vaccines, this has turned into “Nuremberg 2.0”, when politicians who have imposed vaccines on their populations will be tried for alleged violations of the Nuremberg Code.

Even a quick glance at Arcuri’s Twitter account shows that she regularly promotes anti-vaccine and satanist conspiracy theories, as well as a belief in some sort of imminent account in the financial sector.

Since June, Arcuri has also used its Telegram channel to hold regular live chats where attendees discuss conspiracy theories.

Joe Ondrak, head of investigation for Logically, an organization that combats online disinformation, said Arcuri now appears to have a worldview heavily influenced by QAnon.

Arcuri, Ondrak said, “fits perfectly into this range between reluctance to vaccine against COVID denial, the great technological conspiracy, and in particular QAnon as well, notably thanks to its use of the hashtag tic tac which, strangely enough , sort of died out with a lot of QAnon Subscribers. They don’t use her that much anymore, but she seems to keep him alive.

“She talks about things like [a] global financial crash and weird things around banks. It goes beyond what would have been the limits of the QAnon lore, to become the goal that QAnon established is now its take on a whole bunch of different ideas.

It is certainly a mess.

His Twitter feed is a stream of COVID denial and anti-vax sentiment. On November 12 a retweet from Arcuri’s account showed a video saying that COVID vaccinations are a “genocidal initiative” against young children, and that it is important to “deal with the problem”. “Damn, we do,” she commented. A Tweeter Posted on his account on Dec. 6 said: “Paid for shillings, shilling paid for lies” in response to footage of someone encouraging people to get vaccinated on a daytime TV show. On December 3 a Tweeter of his story said: “Stay distracted with the ‘scariants’…. Meanwhile, the IMF has issued a warning about an economic collapse.

Even more bizarrely, Satanism was a theme of Arcuri’s Tweets. On November 11, a tweet from his account request “Who sees Satan? In a photo of singer Adele and talk show host Oprah Winfrey. December 5 his account retweeted a tweet saying that an image of Satan can “clearly” be seen in an image of the front door of Number 10 Downing Street. “All of them seem to refer to themselves as Satanists,” the Twitter user said. Arcuri replied: “‘Evil lives here.’ Whatever you choose to believe, the building and the people inside are getting darker by the day. See it on the screen.

All of this points to a worldview heavily influenced by conspiracy theory. “What I think she signed on to is what I would tentatively describe as a non-specific post-Q conspiracy,” Ondrak said. “There are a lot of features and a lot of inflections of what QAnon would be. But there isn’t really any attention to it either.

Arcuri’s activity also raises questions about how these ideas spread online.

Ciarán O’Connor, researcher at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, said: “Jennifer Arcuri’s online activity is a good example of how QAnon and conspiracy theorists at large operate on social media platforms. with some and no guidelines regarding problematic conspiratorial or deceptive content. On Twitter, her thread is devoted to general allegations about COVID-19, vaccines and posts that target politicians and elites – content that does not fall under Twitter’s content guidelines, although she has shared some potentially threatening content in calling Boris Johnson a “traitor”.

“But on Telegram, it’s clear that Arcuri is a promoter of QAnon. In numerous articles, like this one, she directly references QAnon’s core material, like a Fall of the Cabal “documentary” series, and even goes so far as to link to online versions of the video series, and she also regularly speaks about satanic pedophile elites. in Hollywood, another core QAnon belief.

O’Connor said Arcuri’s wide public profile gives her the potential to act as a gateway to conspiracy theories or even as a QAnon influencer.

“By following and interacting with her online, users may be unknowingly exposed to QAnon content that they might not otherwise have encountered online, highlighting the risk that public figures prominent conspiracy promoters pose to the public using their platform to share misleading information, false and potentially damaging allegations and content, ”he said.

With 55,000 Twitter followers and over 6,000 Telegram followers, Arcuri is a relatively small fish in the poisonous lake of conspiracy theory.

But as someone who was once close to someone who has become the UK’s most powerful politician, she is in a good position to gain more attention if she so chooses.

According to Ondrak, Arcuri “could very easily say, ‘well, you know, I knew Boris Johnson intimately, I saw the Adrenochrome Sanctuary‘. She could really talk about it and blow up her profile if she wanted to.

Arcuri did not respond directly when contacted by email by VICE World News about her promotion of conspiracy theories.

But a screenshot of our emailed questions was posted on his Telegram channel, alongside the question “What do you all think?” Is it wise for me to use my public platform to spread such a message? “

A post on the channel asked, “Should I start posting these stupid, ignorant emails every time someone wants to post a successful article?”

One person replied, “I would tell him that you have an army of supporters behind you and that he can publish what he likes – there is too much evidence available for us to know that you are telling the truth.

“I just hope that person, maybe even in this chat, knows how seriously I take their email,” Arcuri’s account replied, adding a flame emoji.