Scholz tells Xi he wants to ‘deepen’ economic ties with China – POLITICO





German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to deepen economic ties in an initial phone call on Tuesday, but readings from both sides do not mention human rights or the situation in Hong Kong. In remarks that seemed to echo the position of his predecessor Angela Merkel, the new German leader told Xi that German-Chinese relations should be developed “in a spirit of mutual respect and mutual trust,” the agency said. Chinese State Press Xinhua. noted. Controversially, Scholz also said he hoped the stalled EU-China investment deal “would enter into force as soon as possible.” The remark seems to contradict the coalition agreement that Scholz’s Social Democratic Party made with two other parties to form its current government. The deal said that the investment deal with China put forward at Merkel’s request cannot be ratified at this point. The investment deal was concluded late last year, but its ratification process was halted due to human rights concerns and China’s response to them: A reaction from European lawmakers which pushed the European Parliament to suspend the agreement until China lifts the sanctions. A German reading of the call was less precise, saying the two leaders “discussed, among other things, deepening bilateral partnership and economic relations, developing EU-China relations and international issues.” Scholz’s office did not respond to a request for comment on whether the Chinese reading correctly represented his remarks on the EU-China deal. Notably, none of the readings referred to a discussion of China’s human rights situation or Sunday’s controversial Hong Kong election, which EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called Monday of “violation of democratic principles and political pluralism”. The German coalition agreement said the new government “will clearly tackle human rights abuses in China, especially Xinjiang.” According to the Chinese reading of the call, Scholz said he would seek “to organize a new round of German-Chinese government consultations, strengthen practical cooperation in the areas of clean energy, digital economy and services”. Xi said he hopes “that Germany will continue to play a positive role in stabilizing China-EU relations and continue to inject stability and positive energy into China-EU relations,” the document said. .

