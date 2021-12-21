What it takes for Donald Trump to get booed by his own supporters





Donald Trump is used to hearing a lot of boos at his public events because the former president sparks the taunts by calling out political targets. The Republican condemns Democrats, journalists and immigrants, among others, and his supporters are responding at the right time.

Trump is not used to hearing his supporters boo at him, however.

This happened four months ago during an event in Alabama, when he encouraged attendees to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The boos were audible and immediate.

Last weekend, it happened again. The Associated Press reported:

Former President Donald Trump has revealed he received a COVID-19 vaccine booster, drawing boos from a crowd in Dallas. Trump made the reveal Sunday night on the final stop of “The History Tour,” a live interview show he performed with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

O’Reilly told attendees he and Trump had been vaccinated, which earned him a few taunts before asking the former president if he had also received a booster. “Yes,” Trump replied. “I got it too,” O’Reilly added.

Trump enjoys an almost religious reverence among his die-hard supporters, but attendees nonetheless booed after he and O’Reilly referred to safe, free and effective vaccines during a pandemic.

This turned out to be remarkable for several reasons.

First, imagine if Trump publicly announced his vaccinations when they took place, instead of keeping his precautions confidential. Imagine if he had posted a photo, for example, of him being boosted for his followers to see. If even a small fraction of his staunch supporters had been inspired to do the right thing because they had seen their hero get shot, it likely would have helped the general public’s response to the public health crisis.

But the former president did not bother.

Second, there is a disconnect between the Republican’s public rhetoric and his private actions. For example, in August, Trump appeared on Fox Business and questioned the booster injections, suggesting they were part of a possible “lucrative deal for Pfizer.” Shortly after, the former president told the Wall Street Journal that he “probably wouldn’t get” a recall.

He did the right thing anyway and chose not to tell anyone.

Finally, at the same event in Dallas, Trump said he wanted to credit the vaccines that too many of his supporters oppose, insisting that he and his administration “have saved tens of millions of lives around the world.” . The Republican went on to tell the crowd to celebrate the vaccines, adding that condemning them “was playing their hands.”

In context, “their” seemed to refer to the reality-based community.

It’s hard not to wonder how much better we would be in the United States if Trump had spent the year carrying this message to his base.

