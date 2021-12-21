President Joko Widodo inaugurates Indonesia’s Green Industrial Zone – Gelora Jatim





Garuda bird image. North Kalimantan, Gelorajatim.com _ President Joko Widodo led a groundbreaking ceremony in Indonesia’s green industrial zone. This activity was included in his working visit to North Kalimantan Province on Tuesday (12/21/2021). Indonesia will begin the process of economic transformation and enter downstream industrialization. The existence of the Indonesian Green Industrial Zone (KIHI), which is expected to become the largest industrial zone in the world, was appreciated by a number of parties. One of them is PT Kayan Hydropower Nusantara which will invest in the construction of a hydroelectric power station (PLTA) on the Mentarang river, in the regency of Malinau. “We at PT Kayan Hydropower, of course, are very proud that this event was attended by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. Likewise, President Joko Widodo has said the same at several world events such as COP26 and G20. So in my opinion, this is the start of Indonesia’s big dream to create a REBID zone in Indonesia, and it will also be the biggest REBID in the world, ”said PT Kayan Hydropower Nusantara Managing Director Antony Lesmana in his statement. Antony added that the hydroelectric power station which will be built by PT Kayan Hydropower on the Mentarang River is expected to produce its first electricity in 2029. PT Kayan Hydropower is also committed to continue providing green power to the industrial area. “If it is built, it will be one of the tallest dams in Indonesia and the second in the world as well. We will supply electricity from green energy from renewable energies to this industrial zone of Tanah Kuning via PT Kelik, ”said Antony. Likewise, PT Adaro Energy Tbk is also committed to enter and develop the domestic aluminum industry. Besides being useful in reducing imports, the presence of the aluminum industry in North Kalimantan is also expected to attract a lot of investment and create jobs. “If we have an aluminum industry, we also hope that in the future the automotive industry such as bodywork, chassis, which requires aluminum, can also be manufactured in Kaltara. So there is really great hope, we are very excited and hope this project will be a great success, ”said Ario Rachmat as Senior Vice President of PT Adaro Energy Tbk. In addition to a number of companies investing, the community around the industrial zone is also excited about the development of the Indonesian Green Industrial Zone in Bulungan Regency, North Kalimantan Province. They hope that the development of the industrial zone can create jobs for the surrounding community. “I’m really, really excited so this is what the people of North Kalimantan have really missed, especially in the era of reforms since 99, we really hope this Kaltara can move forward, or at least be the same as the others provinces. So with the existence of this industrial zone, it opens up manpower and so on for the inhabitants of North Kalimantan, ”said Datu Yasir Arafat, president of the Traditional Institute of Bulungan Sultanate. . (fdy)

