Faced with a major challenge, Vern Buchanan waves to Donald Trump

US Representative Vern Buchanan has garnered significant endorsement from former President Donald Trump. The support comes as the Longboat Key Republican faces a main challenge.

Congressman Vern Buchanan is a formidable representative of the people of Florida, Trump said in a statement released by Save America PAC. He is working hard to reduce our taxes, grow our economy, support our military and veterinarians, protect our seniors and defend our Second Amendment. Vern has my full and complete approval!

Buchanan is running for a ninth term in the United States House. If Republicans regain a majority in the House, he would also be the longest-serving Republican on the Ways and Means Committee and a favorite to chair the most powerful committee in the House.

I am honored to have President Trump’s approval, Buchanan said. I look forward to working with him to get the House back so that we can get our economy back on track, get people back to work and restore the greatness of the Americas.

But first, he must be re-elected. This year he faces a main challenge from Sarasota conservative activist Martin Hyde.

For some, Trump’s endorsement may come as a surprise, as Hyde enjoys the backing of Roger Stone and Michael Flynn, prominent voices in the Trump sphere. Flynn, who briefly served as national security adviser to the Republican president, now lives in the Sarasota area, albeit south of the Buchanans District.

However, while Stone and Flynn’s endorsements grabbed local headlines, they also led to quotes from Hyde where he criticized Trump in the 2016 primaries.

Another interesting piece of Trump’s endorsement is that Buchanan was one of two Republican representatives from Florida who did not vote to oppose President Joe Bidens’ certification of victory over Trump. Buchanan had flirted with the possibility of joining the challenge, but eventually released a statement condemning the January 6 riot that erupted as Trump supporters attempted to disrupt the certification process.

But Buchanan has also worked with the Trump administration, including serving as a liaison between the White House and Congress during negotiations for the US-Mexico-Canada deal.

In addition to facing Hyde in the primary, two Democrats also filed a case to challenge Buchanan. Jan Schneider, who unsuccessfully ran for the seat both against Buchanan and before taking the post, and political newcomer Benjamin Miranda-Padilla also applied.

While neither candidate has the support of the Congressional Democratic campaign committee to date, National Democrats have targeted Buchanan on multiple occasions, including in recent election cycles. But the incumbent has withstood those challenges, beating Democrat David Shapiro by nine percentage points in 2018 and Democrat Margaret Good by 11 points in 2020.

