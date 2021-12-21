Politics
With projects worth over 870 cr, PM Modi will visit Varanasi again on Thursday
Modi in Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi again this week, where he will unveil more valuable development projects 870 crore on Thursday, the prime minister’s office informed. This will be his second visit to his parliamentary constituency in a month. Earlier this month, he visited the holy city to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
During his visit this Thursday, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of Banas Dairy Sankul at the UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi. Spread over 30 acres of land, the dairy will be built at a cost of approximately 475 crores and will have a processing facility for 5 lakh liter of milk per day. This will strengthen the rural economy and help farmers in the region by creating new opportunities for them, the PMO said.
The Prime Minister will also digitally transfer approximately Bonus of 35 crore on bank accounts of over 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy.
He will also lay the foundation stone of the biogas-based electricity production plant for the factory of the Cooperative Union of Milk Producers, Ramnagar, Varanasi.
Prime Minister Modi will also launch a portal and logo dedicated to the Dairy Conformity Assessment System, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with assistance from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The unified logo, featuring the logos of the BIS and NDDB quality marks, will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and reassure the public about the quality of dairy products.
In an effort to reduce land tenure issues at the local level, the Prime Minister will virtually distribute the record-breaking Gharauni rural residential rights under the Swamitva program to more than 20 Lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh.
The program will also see the Prime Minister inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 22 development projects worth over Rs. 870 crore in Varanasi.
He will inaugurate multiple urban development projects in Varanasi. These include six redevelopment projects for the Old Kashi neighborhoods, a parking lot and surface park in Beniabag, the beautification of two ponds, a wastewater treatment plant in the village of Ramna and the provision of surveillance cameras. advanced to 720 locations as part of the Smart City mission.
Among the projects in the education sector that he will inaugurate is the Interuniversity Center of Union Ministries of Education for Teacher Training, built at a cost of around 107 crore and a teacher training center at the Central Institute for Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over 7 crores. In addition, the residential apartments and staff quarters of BHU and ITI Karaundi will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.
In the field of health, project comprising a home for doctors, a home for nurses and a home for an amount of 130 crore at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Center will be inaugurated. The PM will also inaugurate a 50-bed integrated Ayush hospital in Bhadrasi. It will also lay the groundwork for Government College of Homeopathic Medicine 49 cr in tehsil Pindra as part of Ayush mission.
In the road sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for two projects to widen the Prayagraj and Bhadohi roads from 4 to 6 lanes. This will improve Varanasi’s connectivity and be a step towards solving the city’s traffic jam problem.
To boost the tourism potential of the holy city, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate phase 1 of the tourism development project linked to the Shri Guru Ravidas Ji temple, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi. It will also inaugurate a rapid breeding facility at the International Rice Research Institute, the South Asia Regional Center in Varanasi, a regional reference standards laboratory in the village of Payakpur and an Advocate building in Tehsil Pindra. .
