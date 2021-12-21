Report: China asked Amazon to remove negative reviews from Xi Jinping’s book, and company complied





As part of a larger effort to win the favor of the Chinese Communist government and expand its business, Amazon has complied with the Communist Party’s demands to remove negative comments and criticism from dictator Xi Jinping’s book. A Reuters report first explained how the ratings, comments and reviews were removed from Xi’s “Governance of China” list, a collection of his speeches and writings, on Amazon’s Chinese website in 2018. The censorship demand was prompted by negative reviews. of Xi’s book on Amazon’s five-star rating system, according to sources who spoke to Reuters. “I think the problem was less than five stars,” one of the sources said. Amazon complied with the Chinese government’s edict and Reuters reports that today comments, ratings and reviews remain disabled on Amazon’s Chinese site, Amazon.cn. This is yet another example of American companies bending over backwards to please Chinese tyrants in order to make money. Reuters reported internal Amazon documents in 2018 outlining the company’s strategy to engage with the Chinese government to sell more of its Kindle e-book readers and cloud computing services in China. The document reportedly recognized that “ideological control and propaganda are at the heart of the Communist Party’s toolbox to achieve and maintain its success.” “We don’t judge whether it’s right or wrong,” the company said, according to Reuters. A “central element” of Amazon’s strategy to appease Chinese propagandists was to create a sales portal on the company’s US site, Amazon.com, called China Books. The books sold on this web page include many non-partisan titles such as Chinese language textbooks, cookbooks, and children’s stories. But Reuters notes that Amazon also sells propaganda that extols China’s virtues while covering brutal Uyghur human rights violations in the Xinjiang region. The 2018 backgrounder was prepared for Jay Carney, the current global head of Amazon lobbying and public policy operations and a former White House press secretary under the Obama administration. He describes “the Chinabooks project” as a “key element in guarding” against the problems of obtaining licenses to sell e-books on Kindle in China. Amazon has also invested in expanding Amazon Web Services to China, a cloud computing service used by many foreign companies to export goods and services overseas. Reuters reported that AWS has become one of the largest suppliers of Chinese companies in the world. The 2018 backgrounder prepared for Carney said the company was receiving “an increasing number of requests from (Chinese) watchdogs to remove certain content, primarily politically sensitive content.” Amazon has reportedly rejected some censorship requests. The company refused a CCP request to remove content and block a website hosted in the United States for Chinese dissident Guo Wengui. In a statement, the e-commerce company told Reuters it “complies with all applicable laws and regulations wherever we operate, and China is no exception.” The company added: “As a bookseller, we believe in providing access to the written word and to diverse perspectives. This includes books that some may find objectionable.”

