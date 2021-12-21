Boris Johnson announces there will be no more Covid restrictions before Christmas

Boris Johnson has announced that there will be no more Covid restrictions before Christmas.

The Prime Minister was facing a 48-hour deadline to decide whether or not further restrictions will be imposed before Christmas.

Yet at 5 p.m. he announced that he had made up his mind.

Johnson said there was not enough evidence to justify tighter coronavirus restrictions before Christmas, but added that we cannot rule out further measures after Christmas.

Johnson said lingering uncertainty about the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission rates means he doesn’t think there is currently enough evidence to justify stricter measures.

Still, he warned the situation remains finely balanced and people need to be cautious.

In a video message, the Prime Minister said: There is no doubt that Omicron continues to grow at an unprecedented speed.

The situation remains extremely difficult but I also recognize that people were waiting to know if their Christmas plans were going to be affected.

So what I can say tonight is that we naturally can’t rule out other measures after Christmas and we’re going to keep a constant eye on the data, and do whatever it takes to protect the data. public health.

But given the lingering uncertainty over several things, the severity of Omicron, the uncertainty over the hospitalization rate, or the impact of vaccine rollout or boosters, we don’t think today there is. enough evidence to justify stricter measures before Christmas. “

The Prime Minister faces increasing pressure from scientists and officials to take action to stop the spread of Omicron in the UK.

Yet at the same time he has come under intense pressure from many cabinet members and his party to keep the country open and avoid further restrictions to fight Covid.

The Mirror and the Sun reports that the Prime Minister is facing calls to reintroduce the Step 2 measures in force in the spring.

They would see a return to the rule of six and a ban on indoor mixing outside of bubbles.

Earlier today, Senior Minister Steve Barclay said the government would take a close look at the data on whether or not to lock breakers after Christmas.

When asked if the measure was being considered by LBC, Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay said:

We look in particular at the data from London, there is a higher prevalence of Omicron especially in London.

Asked if he was among the Cabinet members calling for more data before the new restrictions were introduced, Mr Barclay said: I think it is fair for Cabinet to have a full discussion and solid.

This is what people would expect. It is right that we look at the balance between protecting lives and livelihoods.

Barclay told LBC he has reduced his family to his Christmas celebrations this year, with only his in-laws.

The cabinet minister said: We are telling people that they should continue with Christmas, but do so with caution. This is what I’m going to do with my own family.

We can all protect our families and friends by having the reminder.

This is a live blog. Follow him for updates throughout the day.