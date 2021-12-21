Trump plans to hold press conference on anniversary of January 6 riots | Donald Trump news





Former US President Donald Trump has said he will hold a press conference on January 6, on the first anniversary of the riots that attacked the Capitol to protest his electoral defeat, reiterating unfounded claims about electoral fraud .

With a congressional panel investigating the riots seeking answers from several of his associates, a provocative Trump slammed the committee on Tuesday, calling the attack on Capitol Hill a completely unarmed protest against the rigged election.

Trump supporters violently violated the Capitol on Jan.6 to prevent President Joe Bidens’ certification of victory, ending proceedings and sending lawmakers into hiding. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died during or as a result of the incident.

Brian Sicknick, the officer, had clashed with protesters, but authorities say he died of natural causes after suffering two strokes. One of Trumps’ supporters was fatally shot that day as she attempted to enter a restricted area inside the Capitol.

Democrats said the riots were an insurgency aimed at violently overturning the election result and keeping Trump in power. The House of Representatives impeached Trump in his last days in power, accusing him of inciting violence.

Why isn’t the unselected committee of highly partisan political hackers investigating the CAUSE of the January 6 protest, which was the 2020 rigged presidential election? Trump said in a statement on Tuesday referring to the congressional investigation.

Throughout his statement, Trump reiterated false allegations of electoral irregularities. For example, the former president said the 2020 election numbers were horribly corrupt in Detroit, a city almost 80% black, where he actually received nearly 5,000 more votes than in 2016.

I will have a press conference on Jan.6 in Mar-a-Lago to discuss all of these points, and more, Trump said, referring to his Florida resort.

The ex-president’s statement came as the congressional panel, officially known as the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol, focuses on many of its associates, looking for documents and testimonies.

The committee announced Monday that it had requested information from Republican Congressman Scott Perry, of Pennsylvania, in the first public effort to investigate the possible involvement of a sitting lawmaker in the events of January 6.

Right now, the select committee is asking for your voluntary cooperation in resolving each of these issues, committee chair Bennie Thompson said in a letter to Perry.

We also ask that you provide us with all relevant electronic or other communications on these and other topics related to January 6, including your communications with Trump’s legal team, the former president himself, and others. involved in planning the events of January 6. .

Steve Bannon, an ally and former Trump adviser, faces criminal contempt charges of up to one year in prison for denying the committee’s requests for information.

Earlier this month, the House also voted in favor of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows for contempt of Congress, but the duo didn’t has not been charged by the Department of Justice.

Meadows responded by suing the committee as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling the Congressional subpoenas he was facing illegal and unenforceable.

Trump himself refused to hand documents to the committee, citing the executive privilege of his tenure as president, an argument that a federal appeals court rejected.

The Committee is investigating a singular event in this nation’s history in which there is sufficient factual predicate to infer that former President Trump and his advisers played a significant role, a US appeals court ruled. United in Washington, DC on December 9.

Federal prosecutors charged hundreds of suspected rioters during the events of January 6 with charges ranging from entering a restricted building to assaulting police officers.

