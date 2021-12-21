Pm Narendra Modi Needles Rivals, Says Some Are Not Happy Raising Girls’ Marriage Age To 21

Tackling rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on December 21 that the government is trying to raise the age of marriage for women to 21 so they can have time to study and progress, but this has upset some of them. Addressing a rally here in Uttar Pradesh, where parliamentary elections are scheduled for early next year, he also said that 25 lakh of the 30 lakh houses allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are registered in the name of women in the state.

This shows the government’s commitment to “saccha (true) empowerment of women, “Modi said.” We are trying to raise the age of marriage for women to 21 so they can have time to study and grow. The country is making this decision for its daughters. Everyone sees who’s having problems with that, “he said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs Shafiqur Rehman Barq and ST Hasan commented negatively on the Centre’s decision to raise the legal age of marriage. SP chairman Akhilesh Yadav, however, distanced himself from statements by his party MPs Sambhal and Moradabad, saying the SP was progressive and the views expressed were personal.

On December 21, the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2021, which aims to set the uniform age of marriage for women and men at 21, was presented to Lok Sabha. Shortly after its introduction, the government urged the president to send it to a standing committee. The bill seeks to amend seven personal laws – the Indian Christian Marriage Act; the Parsi law on marriage and divorce; the law on the application of Muslim personal rights (chariat); the law on special marriage; the Hindu Marriage Law; and the law on foreign marriage.

In an apparent search against SP rule in the state, Modi said: “Five years ago the Mafia ruled the roads of Uttar Pradesh, and the worst victims were our sisters and daughters.”

“It was difficult for them to move on the roads and to go to schools and colleges. But Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath put these hooligans in their rightful place,” he said.

The state SP government from 2012 to 2017 was replaced by the BJP government. Hailing the government of Adityanath, Modi said, “Now in Uttar Pradesh there is security, rights and opportunity (for women). I am convinced that with the blessings of our mothers and sisters, no one will bring the state back to darkness. Come let us take an oath from this pious land of Prayagraj that the state will progress. “

Programs like the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana are emerging as a great way to trust poor and rural girls, Modi said, after transferring millions of rupees to the accounts of more than a lakh of girls in the state.

He also interacted with correspondent banks (BC) -sakhis, women’s self-help groups preparing additional nutritious food manufacturing units, and beneficiaries of the Kanya Sumangala program.

“Now, with the help of the BC-sakhis, the banks have reached the villages. Those who have to withdraw money from direct benefit schemes no longer have to leave the villages. For those who think that this is not a big task, I want to tell them that the government of Uttar Pradesh has given the responsibility for the transaction of 75,000 crore rupees to the BC-sakhis ”, he said. declared.

“The more transactions in a village, the more their income will be. A lot of these BC-sakhis are the ones who didn’t have a bank account but now have the power of digital banking,” Modi said.

Criticizing previous governments, he said that now the rate of development of the state cannot be stopped by anyone. Now the women have decided that they will not let previous governments return. The security and honor accorded to women in the Twin Engine Government (BJP) is unprecedented, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

The formation of the BJP government in 2014 has restored “confidence and energy” to women, he said, adding that campaigns such as “beti padhao, beti bachao” have been successful in raising awareness and preventing selective abortions based on sex. The government is focusing on immunization of pregnant women, institutional deliveries and nutrition during pregnancy, he said.

Modi said that more than two million women have benefited from the Matra Vandan program, in which 5,000 rupees are paid into the accounts of pregnant women. To ensure that girls’ dropout rate drops, he said separate toilets have been built and sanitary napkins distributed free of charge.

“We opened girls’ accounts under the Sukanya Samridhi program and interest rates remained high. Millions of toilets were made under the” Swachh Bharat program “, free gas connections were provided under the Ujjwala program and under the Ayushman program, the lakh is provided, “he said.

He lamented that for decades home and property had been seen as the right of men only. “In families where there was no property in the name of women for generations, they now have a house of their own. name. It is a real empowerment of women. In the villages the “Swamitva project” is underway in which the property papers have been handed over to the house owners and women have priority, he said.

“The state government will map the houses in the village and give property papers to the women,” Modi said. The PM transferred Rs 1,000 crore to Self Help Group (SHG) bank accounts for the benefit of around 16 lakh women.

Under the Mudra program, 70 percent of beneficiaries are women, and women in self-help groups are “champions” of Atmanirbhar Bharat, he said. Aid to self-help groups after 2014 increased 13-fold and added that restrictions on women working in mines were lifted and the doors of “Sainik schools” were opened for women, said. underlined Modi.

Modi paid tribute to the dean of Hindi literature Acharya Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi on the occasion of his death anniversary. He has paid over 20 crore rupees to more than a lakh of beneficiaries of the “Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala program”, which provides a conditional cash transfer to a girl at different stages of her life and also laid the foundation stone of 202 manufacturing units for additional nutritional products in 43 districts.