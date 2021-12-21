Donald Trump announces January 6 anniversary press conference





Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday proclaimed that “the insurgency took place on November 3” of last year and announced that he would hold a press conference on January 6, a year after his supporters took to he stormed the Capitol and started a riot that left people dead. of five people.

Why isn’t it the [House] A deselected committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6 protest, which was the rigged presidential election of 2020? Trump asked in an emailed statement. Does anyone notice that he wants to stay as far away from this topic as possible, that the numbers aren’t working for him, or even getting close. The only thing they can do is not talk about it.

Trump reiterated his claims that voter fraud cost him key states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan – and accused Republican RINOs in the latter state of not wanting to prosecute him. case. (The acronym refers to “Republicans in name only.”)

In many ways, a RINO is worse than a radical leftist Democrat, “he said,” because you don’t know where they are from and you have no idea how great they really are. bad for our country. The good news is that there are fewer and fewer RINOs left as we elect strong Patriots who love America.

Trump also reiterated his claims that voter fraud cost him key states in the 2020 election. AFP via Getty Images

In the same statement, the 45th President announced his intention to hold a press conference at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida to discuss all of these points, and more.

Until then, remember, the insurgency took place on November 3, it was the full unarmed manifestation of the rigged election that took place on January 6, Trump claimed.

Since January, Trump has repeatedly criticized the Congressional investigation into the riot, saying it was a peaceful reaction to a corrupt presidential vote.

More than 700 people have been charged in connection with the riot and 65 have been convicted. The longest sentence to date is over five years, imposed on a man who threw a plank of wood at cops before spraying a fire extinguisher which he then also threw during the riot.

A Trump supporter awaits the former president’s return to Mar-a-Lago on January 20, 2021 Getty Images

Many Republicans have defended those who came to Capitol Hill following a rally to protest the certification of election results, which Trump addressed. Earlier this month, Representative Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Urged the select committee to visit the prisons where the defendants are held, calling the conditions and treatment outrageous.

The committee subpoenaed several Trump allies for riot-related documents and communications as part of their investigation. However, at least three refused to testify, citing their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Most recently, they asked Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) – the current first House lawmaker involved in the investigation – to appear and provide information to the panel regarding the alleged efforts to overturn the election results. from 2020.

Donald and Melania Trump leave Air Force One en route to Mar-A-Lago in January 2021 Getty Images

Perry declined the request Tuesday via Twitter, saying he would continue to fight the failures of the radical left which is desperate to distract itself from its abject failures of crushing inflation, a humiliating surrender in Afghanistan and the horrific crisis they created at our border.

In a statement Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Outlined plans to commemorate the anniversary of the riot, including a panel discussion by historians and a night vigil.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/12/21/donald-trump-announces-jan-6-anniversary-news-conference/

