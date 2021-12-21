Turkey’s hidden rate hike saves Erdogan time but increases risks





Turkey’s emergency measures to support the volatile pound are in effect a disguised interest rate hike, measures that make the government budget more vulnerable to future currency shocks. The Turkish currency had lost more than 50% of its value against the dollar since September, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan relying on the central bank to reduce borrowing costs in a bid to attract investment and consolidate its declining popularity. A bailout announced on Monday promised investors protection against wild currency swings and skyrocketed the pound, potentially saving Erdogan time politically ahead of the 2023 election. If the decline in the lira against hard currencies exceeds bank interest rates, the government will pay the differential to holders of lira deposits. But by putting a floor under the lira in this way, the government has increased rates without saying so while depriving lira holders of benefits, critics said. “There has been an epic rise in interest rates without calling it one,” said Refet Gurkaynak, professor of economics at Ankara Bilkent University. “There will be a big burden on the budget when there is a big increase in the exchange rate. This type of burden is usually monetized, which means even higher exchange rates and inflation. Sacrifice the budget The plan aims to quell retail investor demand for dollars, but getting around a hike in official rates comes at a cost: the Treasury will now cover losses on new lira deposits in the event of another currency rush. This puts a strain on one of the few remaining bright spots in the Turkish economy – its fiscal position – and highlights a growing tendency among policymakers to rely on the public budget to pay the cost of misguided policies. “Arguably the budget – the last remaining anchor – has been sacrificed to pretend that a rate hike has been avoided,” said Ibrahim Turhan, former vice-governor of Turkey’s central bank who is now a male opposition policy. “That way the cost of the lira’s depreciation was passed on to society as a whole. “ Lira jumped more than 20% after Erdogan’s speech on Monday. It jumped again on Tuesday before slashing gains to trade 2.9% at 12.9577 per dollar at 3:22 p.m. in Istanbul. Despite this, the currency is still down more than 40% against the greenback this year. That, and the sharp increase in the minimum wage announced last week, will continue to fuel annual inflation beyond last month’s 21.3%. This was already more than four times the government’s target of 5% and well above the central bank benchmark interest rate of 14%. This week’s measures come after the central bank’s direct interventions in foreign exchange markets failed to stabilize markets despite the billions of dollars Turkey has sold from its foreign exchange reserves. Below is a summary of the other measures announced on Monday designed to make investment in lire more attractive. There will be no restriction on the market economy, Erdogan said. The authorities will offer non-deliverable futures to help exporters mitigate currency risks resulting from high levels of volatility.

The withholding tax on investments in government-issued lira bonds will be reduced from 10% to 0%.

The government will pay 30% of all contributions made by private sector workers into the voluntary pension system, up from 25% currently.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism to which we are committed. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/turkey-s-hidden-rate-hike-buys-erdogan-time-but-raises-risks-121122101106_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos