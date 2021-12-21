Politics
PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh next week, hold rally and public meeting
After meeting with Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a rally in Mandi on December 27 to mark the 4th anniversary of the Bharatiya Janta (BJP) party government in Himachal Pradesh, party leaders said. . According to the party official, Prime Minister Modi will also attend a public meeting in Mandi on the same day. The political development comes a day after Chief State Minister Jairam Thakur and Prime Minister Modi held a meeting in Delhi after the former requested a meeting.
Speaking further on the matter, BJP State President Suresh Kashyap said a lakh of people from all parts of Himachal Pradesh would attend the rally. foundation stones from various projects worth Rs 11,000 crore during his two-hour visit on December 27.
PM Modi visits Himachal Pradesh
The decision to reach state came after BJPlost Mandi Lok Sabha and the three October assembly seatsbypolls – Fatehpur, Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai. On the other hand, State Industry Minister Bikram Singh said the second groundbreaking event of projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore at the Rising Himachal Global Investors’ Meet is would also take place in the presence of the Prime Minister on the day of his visit. was held at Dharamsala 8, three years ago. The first groundbreaking ceremony for projects worth over Rs 13,656 crore to turn these proposals into real projects was held in Shimla on December 27, 2019, in the presence of the Union Minister of Interior , Amit Shah.
Himachal CM calls PM Modi in Delhi after meeting request
Himachal Pradesh CMJairam Thakur met Prime Minister Modi in Delhi after submitting a meeting request. The chief minister had met the prime minister in Varanasi and briefed him on the functioning of his government. The PMO also posted an image of the meeting on Twitter.
After recovering from an unfavorable election result, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur blamed the BJP’s defeat in the polls on “complacency”, saying it had cost them “heavily. “during the elections.
