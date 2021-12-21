Wait and see strategy on Omicron exposes Boris Johnson’s weaknesses

Boris Johnson’s precarious political position was exposed on Monday as the British Prime Minister struggled for two tense hours to unite his cabinet on how to respond to the Omicron public health emergency.

He is caught between a bloc of ministers resisting the new Covid-19 restrictions for England and another faction – backed by its science advisers – calling for decisive and swift action.

Johnson’s dilemma is acute. Weakened by a series of political mistakes ranging from his handling of sordid parliamentarian to his response to media reports of the Christmas holidays on Downing Street during last year’s lockdown, the Prime Minister’s authority is diminished.

As the Omicron variant of the coronavirus surges across the UK, Johnson found himself issuing a ‘wait and see’ statement after his cabinet meeting.

Although he said the situation was “urgent,” there would be no immediate additional restrictions against Covid. Instead, the government was examining the relevant day-to-day data. “We’re not ruling out anything,” Johnson added.

Johnson’s brutal position is that any further restriction on Covid is opposed by a significant portion of his cabinet and dozens of Tory MPs. Their introduction would leave him facing yet another episode of party unrest.

But acting too slowly to deal with the Omicron push could leave the NHS struggling to cope, raising fears the Prime Minister will be blamed for the chaos in English hospitals in the New Year.

An influential Tory MP said: ‘If we break the NHS we will never be forgiven and we will be powerless for a generation. Labor still claims we are going to break health care. It would be proof that they were right.

The expectation across Whitehall is that Johnson will introduce new restrictions after Christmas to act as a “circuit breaker” on the Omicron spread, but cabinet is divided on which way to go.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak heads a group of ministers – mostly to the right of the Conservative Party, and also including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss – who want to see more convincing data before imposing further restrictions.

Downing Street said he was not aware of any cabinet member threatening to join Lord David Frost, the former Brexit minister, in resigning in protest against new measures, but tensions are close to the area.

Frost said after leaving this weekend that he could not support Johnson’s “coercive policies on Covid”. In addition to the “freedom” arguments, Sunak accepts that if the business premises are forced to close, the Treasury would be forced to pay out compensation of up to billions of pounds.

Johnson’s weakened leadership – around 100 Tory MPs voted last week against his latest round of Covid restrictions for England dubbed Plan B – has escalated tensions within the cabinet, Tory officials say.

The publication of a photo showing Johnson and his team drinking wine in the Downing Street Garden in May last year, potentially in violation of lockdown rules, added pressure on the Prime Minister.

Johnson said the photo, first published by The Guardian, showed “people at work, talking about work”, and that there had been no breaches of the rules, but the Prime Minister is struggling to get rid of several scandals.

Sunak and Truss are both potential candidates for the leadership of the Tories and are keen to demonstrate their resistance to the Covid restrictions on the influential libertarian wing of the party.

On the other side, urging decisive action, are Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Upgrading Secretary Michael Gove who support the government’s science advisers and their argument that the restrictions now will avert a crisis. potential of the NHS later.

Javid, a former chancellor, is suspected by some Conservative MPs of having “become native” to the Ministry of Health. After taking over from Matt Hancock in June, Javid was widely seen as a lockdown skeptic, but his perspective appears to have changed.

The former Deutsche Bank executive wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Saturday: “The most important business decisions I have made in my past career were when the data was early and patchy, but a trend was emerging. . Once this trend leads to a clear result, it may be too late to react to it. “

Javid’s supporters said he was positioned somewhere “between the public and the party” – a hint that Tories’ anti-foreclosure sentiment is detached from mainstream public opinion.

Johnson is trying to navigate the two camps, but officials briefed at Monday’s cabinet meeting said he appeared to be more resistant to the new Covid measures than before. A Tory official said: “It’s hard to say where the Prime Minister is on this. It depends on what day it is.

Conservative supporters of the new restrictions admitted there was a theoretical danger the government “softening too much” for Omicron, but one said: “It’s pretty unlikely in the current political climate. “

Another package of measures is being considered for next week – taking effect shortly after Christmas Day – to try to contain what Javid calls an Omicron “tsunami”.

Johnson’s statement after his cabinet meeting will give ministers more time to assess the data, government insiders said, while allowing families to continue with their Christmas planning.

But any move towards further restrictions after Christmas – possibly including reducing the household mix and restrictions on the operation of hotel businesses – will come at a political and financial price.

Johnson has vowed to recall Parliament if he proposes new Covid regulations and that could happen soon after Boxing Day. Another conservative rebellion would follow for sure.