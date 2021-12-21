Donald Trump trial aims to end AG’s investigation





Former President Donald Trump decided this week to block investigations into his business practices with a lawsuit against New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

The lawsuit filed in federal court on Monday on behalf of Trump and his family-owned real estate business aims to end her civil investigation, as well as prevent her from being involved in another criminal investigation, The New York Times reported . The lawsuit alleges that James is motivated by a political bias against Trump.

Her mission is guided solely by political animosity and the desire to harass, intimidate and retaliate against a private citizen whom she considers a political opponent, according to the lawsuit, according to the Times.

James dismissed the lawsuit allegations in a statement released Monday, saying the move was the latest by the Trump Organization to delay our investigation.

To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization can dictate whether and where they will answer for their actions, James said. Our investigation will continue without being discouraged because no one is above the law, not even someone by the name of Trump.

Legal experts told The Times that Trump’s argument is likely to fail because there is no constitutional protection against political bias for a prosecutor, but Trump could try to prove that James abused his office. The former president had failed to prevent Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance from issuing a subpoena for Trump tax returns under the pretext of political harassment.

James and Vance both conduct investigations into how the Trump Organization developed and reported property valuations. Prosecutors are eyeing at least four properties, including three in New York City.

In the Vances inquiry, prosecutors recently questioned a former accountant for the President before a grand jury. The grand jury could ultimately weigh the criminal charges, although prosecutors would have to show intent to prove a felony due to the subjective nature of real estate appraisals; It is a crime in New York to forge business records or file false documents with the government.

James could take civil action against Trump if she finds evidence of wrongdoing in his investigation, which began nearly three years ago. She would not be able to press charges in the case, according to the Times.

