Raising women’s marriage age to 21 causes pain for some, says Prime Minister Modi at rally in Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and CM MP Keshav Prasad Maurya at the launch of women-centered initiatives in Prayagraj on December 21, 2021 | Photo PTI
Prayagraj: Going after rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that women were happy with the government’s decision to raise the age of marriage to 21, but it caused pain for some.

Addressing a rally in Prayagraj, he also said that 25 lakh of the 30 lakh houses allocated under Prime Minister Awas Yojana are registered in the name of women in Uttar Pradesh.

This shows the government’s commitment to “sacha (true) empowerment of women,” Modi said.

“We are trying to raise the age of marriage for women to 21 so they have time to study and grow. The country is making this decision for its daughters. Everyone sees who is having trouble with this… it has caused pain for some, ”he said.

Some members of the Samajwadi party (SP) have recently made negative comments on the issue.

In an apparent search for SP power in the state, the prime minister said: “Five years ago the Mafia ruled the roads of Uttar Pradesh. The worst victims were our sisters and our daughters ”.

“It was difficult for them to travel on the roads and to go to schools and colleges. But Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has put these hooligans in their rightful place, ”he said.

The SP, which was in power from 2012 to 2017, was replaced by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Welcoming the Adityanath government, the Prime Minister said: “In Uttar Pradesh there is now security, rights and opportunities (for women). I am convinced that with the blessings of our mothers and sisters, no one will bring the state back to darkness. Come and take an oath from this pious land of Prayagraj that Uttar Pradesh will progress.

Modi was speaking after participating in a program where he transferred Rs 1,000 crore to self-help group bank accounts for the benefit of around 16 lakh women.

