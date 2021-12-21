Trump got vaccine booster in secret, letting photoshoot pass





Faced with boos from his supporters, Donald Trump admitted on Sunday that he had recently received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in private. This means that the former president has refused three times in the past year to try to save the lives of his fans by having his picture taken while being vaccinated.

After spending the final months of his presidency downplaying the risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic, even discouraging his supporters from wearing masks at crowded campaign rallies, he addressed Trump revealed in March that he had secretly received the first of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine before stepping down in January. He later admitted that he also got the second hit.

The reason for Trump’s reluctance to participate in the campaign to convince Americans that vaccines are safe and effective, rather than a plot to implant microchips into them, is not hard to guess.

The former president, who has embarked on a year-long effort to convince his diehard supporters to adopt a different conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him, is well aware that part Much of its support comes from voters willing to believe Covid-19 is a hoax and vaccination is part of the conspiracy.

Trump has heard, and was intimidated, the boos from this part of his fan base at a rally in August when he admitted he had been vaccinated and very cautiously encouraged them to do so too.

“I totally believe in your freedoms, I believe so,” Trump told supporters in Cullman, Ala., Aug. 21. “But I recommend: take the vaccines. I did. It’s okay. Take the vaccines. When part of the crowd, primed by Trump’s own minimization of Covid and months of anti-vaccine rhetoric from on the part of Republican politicians, taunted him, Trump quickly gave up on his efforts to keep them alive. “No that’s okay. It’s okay, he told them. “You have your freedoms. But I happened to take the vaccine.

On Sunday in Dallas, Trump only revealed he received a vaccine booster after Bill O’Reilly, the disgraced former Fox News host who was interviewing him for a paying crowd, appeared to accidentally put him in the box. embarrassment. “The president and I are both vaxxed and,” said O’Reilly, before stopping to ask Trump, “did you get the recall?” Trump hesitated briefly before saying, “Yes. “

When some in the largely unmasked crowd scoffed at this response, Trump dismissed his anti-vaccine supporters as “a very small group.”

Moments earlier, Trump had complained that Republicans who spread doubts about vaccines developed with his administration’s backing were playing into the hands of his political opponents who he said did not give him enough credit.

Without these vaccines, Trump suggested, “I think it would have been the Spanish flu of 1917”, mistakenly referring to the 1918 flu pandemic as something that happened in 1917, as he did. dozens of times before.

Trump has sought to offset the perceived lightness of his response to the pandemic by suggesting that he, and the voters who put him into office, deserve all the credit, even for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine developed in Germany. “Be credited, because we’ve saved tens of millions of people around the world,” Trump said.

Steven Monacelli, who covered the event for Rolling Stone, reported that the crowd included followers of anti-vaccine influencer QAnon Michael Protzman, whose followers have been in Dallas for two months, awaiting John F. Kennedy and his son. , JFK Jr.., To come back from the dead and reinstall Trump in the White House.

