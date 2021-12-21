Turkey deploys economic bailout, reverses lira spiral

ISTANBULT Turkey’s currency experienced a partial and dramatic reversal after collapsing several months on Tuesday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a bailout to encourage Turks to put their money back into the pound.

In a televised speech on Monday evening, Erdogan said the government would guarantee the yields on lira deposits at a rate similar to foreign currencies, thus offsetting any further depreciation of the pound. The finance ministry released details of the policy on Tuesday.

The move generated an instant and powerful explosion in demand for the pound, pushing it up to 18% against the dollar on Tuesday, a surprising move in forex markets where most currencies move less than a point. percentage per day. The rise only partially unwinds the currency’s spiral, which has lost up to half of its value this year, much of the decline in recent months.

It was not clear whether the measures would allay deep mistrust of the currency among Turkish consumers and businesses. They saw the fall of the pound weigh on savings and wreak havoc on the economy. Investors and ordinary Turks rushed to transfer their money into foreign currencies and gold.

We are offering our citizens, who want to eliminate their worries about rising exchange rates while using their savings, a new financial alternative, Erdogan said.

The new instrument will consist of special accounts protected by exchange rates with a minimum duration of three months, the finance ministry said. The government plans to offset any depreciation in the lira between when the account is opened and when it is closed, the statement said.

The fall of the lira has shaken the Turkish economy.

It will work like this: Turks will deposit their savings in the special accounts of any commercial bank for a period of three, six, nine or 12 months, with a minimum interest rate identical to the benchmark rate set by the bank. central. At the end of that period, if the value of the lira declines against the dollar beyond that rate, the government will close the gap by depositing the difference in lira into the same account, according to the finance ministry.

This means that if the pound were to fall 25% per year against the dollar, which is a nine percentage point difference from the current policy rate of 14%, the central bank would make up that difference for savers.

Morgan Stanley estimates that a monthly depreciation rate of 10% lira would imply an additional cost of around 19 billion lira, equivalent to $ 1.4 billion, to the government in a month. If the lire got stronger, there would be no additional cost.

Economists and investors have said the plan is a risky strategy to stabilize the currency, one that will use public funds to motivate investment in the pound. The government has also not specified how it will finance the new long-term policy, and some fear the effort will require heavy government borrowing or de facto printing of money from the central bank.

Analysts and investors say the new mechanism fails to address the root cause of currency depreciation this year, which is Mr. Erdogan’s own economic policy. The president pressured the central bank to cut interest rates four times in the past four months despite rising inflation, causing investors and the Turkish public to lose confidence in the delivered.

This is the end of a series of ad hoc maneuvers, said Alp Erinc Yeldan, an economist at Kadir Has University in Istanbul. It does more harm than good. It is a huge transfer of income to the banking sector, which could have been managed by the increase in interest rates.

As a sign that relief was limited, the Turkish stock market resumed its decline several days after the government’s plan was announced, triggering two trading interruptions. It was the third consecutive trading day that the Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange was forced to stop trading to avoid further losses.

The new effort to stabilize the pound is part of a series of contradictory policies according to economists implemented by Erdogan. For months, Erdogan and other government officials have argued for lower interest rates on the grounds that a weakened pound would encourage exports. The central bank has also spent billions in foreign currency to support the pound since early December, trying to end a currency crisis triggered by interest rate cuts.

Mr Erdogan also said he was against high interest rates for religious reasons, citing an Islamic ban on usury, an argument he repeated on Sunday in a speech that sparked another sale of assets in lire.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has yet to explain how his government will fund the new mechanism.

While the new policy has stemmed some of the pound’s immediate depreciation, economists and investors expect the pound to continue to depreciate over time as inflation remains high and foreign investors do not. are still unwilling to hold Turkish assets.

It’s sort of like an indirect way to raise the interest rate on deposits without calling it an interest rate hike, said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at Japanese bank MUFG. Ultimately, that doesn’t really change the pound’s long-term tendency to continue to weaken.

If enough people sign on to the new mechanism, it could put long-term strain on public finances, analysts said.

It can provide some stability at least in the short term, but it comes at the expense of exposing public finances to potentially unlimited risks. So this is a very bad compromise, said Murat Gulkan, chairman of OMG Capital Advisors, an Istanbul-based investment firm.

The new policy is also likely designed to save Mr Erdogan’s popularity, analysts say. The government’s approval rating has declined along with the currency as working and middle-class Turks grapple with rising prices for food, fuel and medicine. This allows Mr Erdogan to bring relief to ordinary Turks, without giving up his insistence on lower interest rates or imposing unpopular capital controls. The next planned elections are in 2023 but could be called earlier.

They are simply trying to buy time until the elections by postponing the currency crisis, said Ugur Gurses, a prominent Turkish economist. He’s the only bunny in the hat.

As the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world face rising inflation amid the economic recovery from the pandemic, Turkey, where the rate is currently above 20%, offers a warning . Soaring inflation has caused economic turmoil after years of strong growth. Photo: Sedat Suna / Shutterstock



